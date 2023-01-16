C.J. Stroud announces NFL decision, future at Ohio State

It seemed like a slam dunk, but Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud waited until almost the stroke of NFL draft declaration midnight to let the football world know what his decision is when it comes to declaring for the draft.

In the end, it was the decision almost everyone thought would happen. After either wrestling with the two paths or simply waiting until he was ready for reasons we’ll never know, Stroud took to Twitter to thank Buckeye Nation and announce his plans to take his game to the highest level.

Stroud leaves Ohio State as one of the most talented and prolific passers in the history of the program. He owns 17 records at Ohio State, but his legacy is still mixed with no wins over Michigan, no Big Ten title, and no College Football Playoff wins not to mention a national championship. He is the only two-time Heisman finalist in the history of the program.

Still, the talent on the field and the person Stroud was off of it cannot be denied. Always humble, and always deferring to teammates, he wore the scarlet and gray colors and the No. 7 well.

For his career, Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns on 575-of-830 (69.3%) attempts. He won the Big Ten’s Offensive Player and Quarterback of the year in both 2021 and 2022. He is second all-time in program history in career passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Needless to say, he will be missed and we wish him nothing but the best in the NFL.

