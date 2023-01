Today was a difficult day for The Mane Land. As many of you may know, Vox Media reportedly laid off 7% of its workforce today due to “economic downturn” and the casualties included most of SBNation’s NHL sites and all MLS blogs and nearly — if not all — of the network’s soccer podcasts. These cuts should not affect our coverage between now and the end of February, however, after that things are a bit more murky.

21 HOURS AGO