Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
BNB Chain records solid network growth; but why should investors stay wary?
Daily active users on the BNB chain eclipsed other popular chains. The number of dApps integrated into BNB was the highest among all chains. Binance Chain’s [BNB] network growth continued to record impressive numbers. According to a tweet by Token Terminal on 20 January, the daily active users on the chain hit almost 778,000. This was more than the combined value of the next best performers on the list – Ethereum [ETH] and Polygon [MATIC].
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Here’s how the tides have changed for BTC despite sharks’ input
Stablecoin inflow has been met with a decrease in Bitcoin reserves. Whales behavior could help BTC regain bullishness provided the UTXO value bands maintain status quo. The euphoria around Bitcoin [BTC] might have come to an abrupt end after the king coin failed to register significant gains for the first time in the new year.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Exchange Balance hits 4-year low: How will this impact BTC?
Glassnode chart revealed that Bitcoin was experiencing a low exchange balance. The current downtrend might be indicative of a bull trend rather than a bear trend. After the FTX meltdown, Bitcoin [BTC] began a rally that saw its value increase by over 25% and make up for the losses. The rest of the cryptocurrency market could also rise thanks to the king coin’s rally. However, Glassnode’s balance on exchanges metric displayed a low volume despite this surge. What might this indicate for BTC?
ambcrypto.com
ENS attempts to revitalize dwindling interest through Coinbase
ENS partnered with Coinbase, adding human readable cb.id domains. ENS token volume and velocity increase, despite declining interest in ENS domain. In a recent update, ENS (Ethereum Name Service) partnered with Coinbase to add human-readable cb.id domains to its platform. This partnership would allow anyone with an Ethereum wallet to mint a group of letters as an NFT to be used in place of their alphanumeric blockchain address.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin investors are on edge following Genesis’ bankruptcy announcement
Genesis’ bankruptcy filing revived concerns of a potential Bitcoin selloff. However, bulls charged through the FUD and passed the $22,000 price level. Genesis reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after failing to secure enough funds to cover its debt. The company, which was one of the largest institutional lenders at one point, has the potential to unwind all the gains achieved by Bitcoin [BTC] in January 2023.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin sustains momentum as controversy rocks exchange’s recent listing
Some comments from the crypto community suggest that there could be a trading abettor after Binance listed RPL. The BNB momentum remained bullish although the volume flow was reduced. Binance, the exchange backing Binance Coin [BNB] is notorious for listing a lot of emerging cryptocurrencies, and its 18 January addition...
ambcrypto.com
NFT sales surge 67.57% in one year, generate billions in trading volume: Report
The number of non-fungible tokens sold in 2022 reached 101 million. The NFT market generated $24.7 billion in trading volume in 2022, a minor fall from $25.1 billion in 2021. The number of Non-Fungible Tokens [NFTs] sold in 2022 reached 101 million, a surge of 67.57% over the previous year. The results were released as part of a Dapp Radar report on blockchain and decentralized application adoption in 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] metric sees correction: Hopes of a bull run rise
The S&P 500 metric showed a price correction while Ethereum continued an uptrend. Percent Supply in Profit was over 67% at press time, representing a four-month high for Ethereum. The price of Ethereum [ETH] rose dramatically over the last few days, which indicated a bull trend. Consequently, the recent activity...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin [LTC]: A decline in Open Interest does not mean that buyers are done
LTC’s Open Interest fell by 9% in the last week. Regardless, investors remained bullish. Despite the rally in the count of Litecoin [LTC] transactions above $100,000 since the year began, the steady fall in the alt’s Open Interest in the last week indicated that bearish sentiment was returning to the market.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic: Recovery is in limbo, but this is where traders can be hopeful
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETC was in a neutral market structure. The sentiment was negative, while the Funding Rate remained positive. Ethereum Classic [ETC] faced critical resistance at around $23. Attempts to...
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET holders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain (VET) is a blockchain platform that aims to provide businesses and organizations with a secure and efficient way to track and manage their supply chain operations. The platform utilizes a combination of blockchain technology, smart contracts, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices to provide real-time visibility and data for all parties involved in a supply chain.
ambcrypto.com
Analyzing why Shiba Inu [SHIB] remained undervalued despite 37% gains
On-chain data showed that Shiba Inu was an undervalued token despite its latest uptick. The activities of Ethereum whales suggested that SHIB could be a long-term play. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] performance in the last 30 days seemed to have erased the memories of the memecoin’s abysmal performance in 2022. During the said period, SHIB recorded gains of 37.06%.
ambcrypto.com
ENJ surges and flouts market sentiment, but ‘Enjin’ remains faulty
ENJ recorded a double-digit increase despite the market downturn. The Enjin team launched the wallet 2.0, but network growth remained in disarray. Contrary to the wider market sentiment, Enjin Coin [ENJ] persevered by sticking to the bullish run it was on since the first week of the new year. According to CoinMarketCap, top-ranked assets, including Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] shredded gains from the previous day.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin exchange supply maintains the drop, but will BTC’s resurgence change its fortune
Supply on centralized exchanges remains depleted despite an increase in Bitcoin network activity. Bulls might need to keep a cool head as 30-day SMA addresses had not finalized surpassing the 365-day SMA. The dishonesty of FTX, accompanied by the havoc experienced in 2022, led many Bitcoin [BTC] holders to switch...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: Will 2023 be a game-changer for the LINK long-term holders
Chainlink revealed its achievements in 2022 and its development plans for 2023. MVRV Ratio and funding rate increased along with the price. Co-founder of Chainlink [LINK] Sergey Nazarvo, recently published a blog that not only highlighted Chainlink’s achievements in 2022, but also the company’s plans for the current year.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin sees a short-term rejection at resistance, will $0.075 be tested next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The Fibonacci retracement levels showed an important support level for bulls to defend. The daily timeframe market structure of Dogecoin remained bullish. Bitcoin saw a small rejection at...
ambcrypto.com
Tezos gears up for Mumbai Upgrade: Will XTZ continue its bull run?
Nomadic Labs has submitted a proposal for the 13th upgrade of the Tezos network. XTZ continued its bull run as price reversal was imminent at press time. On January 17, Nomadic Labs proposed the 13th upgrade to the Tezos [XTM] network. The new upgrade will include several new features, including the ability to transfer tickets between accounts, a shorter block time of 15 seconds, as well as the addition of Epoxy on Mainnet.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: Increasing whale accumulation does not mean much if…
LINK has seen a surge in whale accumulation in the last eight months. On-chain assessments, however, revealed some dormancy that might make it hard for its price to grow. Leading oracle Chainlink [LINK] has seen an increase in whale accumulation, Santiment revealed on 18 January. As of this writing, over 460 addresses held at least 100,000 LINK tokens. Interestingly, amid the severe bearishness that marked the 2022 trading year, whale accumulation intensified as the number of whale addresses grew to levels last observed in 2017.
ambcrypto.com
Crypto will have a major role to play in UAE, believes Foreign Trade Minister
UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade believed that crypto was the way forward for the country. The country could become the next hub for digital assets, if all policies fall into place. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, United Arab Emirates (UAE) believed that...
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin [APE] $4.849 support holds as bears struggle: Is a price reversal imminent?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. APE could find stable support and bounce back into recovery. APE’s increasing open interest rate could signal a pending trend reversal. ApeCoin [APE] has been in a...
Comments / 0