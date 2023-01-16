What We’re Reading: Medical Residents Unionize; WHO Appeals to China on COVID-19 Information; Spanish Health Workers Protest

A perspective article discussed the possible approaches that scientists can take in developing a new generation of vaccines to fight against several respiratory viruses. Several variables, such as route and timing of vaccination and options for public health vaccination policies, need to be considered when developing a new generation of vaccines to combat respiratory viruses, according to a perspective article published in Cell Host & Microbe. The perspective—coauthored by former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, MD—brought up considerations and factors that could influence future vaccine development.

