What We’re Reading: Medical Residents Unionize; WHO Appeals to China on COVID-19 Information; Spanish Health Workers Protest

ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Medicare ACO Participation Growth in 2023; CMS Increases Accountable Care Relationships; Lunar New Year Holiday Threatens a COVID Toll in China
The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) anticipates accountable care organizations (ACOs) to grow; Three accountable care initiatives target CMS’ goal by 2030; Chinese Lunar New Year travel threatens a COVID toll in China. Medicare ACO Participation Growth in 2023. New data from the Centers for Medicare &...
What We’re Reading: Medicare ACO Participation; Lunar New Year Travel and COVID-19; Nursing Homes Under Scrutiny
CMS released accountable care organization (ACO) 2023 data; Chinese Lunar New Year travel threatens a COVID-19 toll in China; nursing homes to be audited for inappropriate antipsychotic drug usage. CMS Touts Participation in ACO Models for 2023. CMS released participation data for its 3 accountable care organization (ACO) initiatives. More...
What We’re Reading: US Hits Debt Limit; More Oversight of Organics; Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea
As the country hits the debt limit spending on Medicare and Medicaid may be at risk; the Agriculture Department targets fraudulent claims in products labeled as organic; first cases of drug-resistant gonorrhea strain found. Medicare, Medicaid Eyed as a Bargaining Tool as US Hits Debt Ceiling. Republicans are looking for...
Primary Care Video and Telephone Telemedicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Treatment and Follow-up Health Care Utilization
Telephone visits may offer a simple and convenient option to address patient primary care needs without raising safety concerns. Objectives: Telemedicine use expanded greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and broad use of telemedicine is expected to persist beyond the pandemic. More evidence on the efficiency and safety of different telemedicine modalities is needed to inform clinical and policy decisions around telemedicine use. To evaluate the efficiency and safety of telemedicine, we compared treatment and follow-up care between video and telephone visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Immunocompromised Patients Had Low Uptake of mRNA COVID-19 Boosters
A study found that adherence to the CDC recommendation of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 boosters was low in immunocompromised individuals. The CDC recommendation for booster doses of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster had low adherence in immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Immunocompromised individuals are at a...
Evaluating the Potential of Next-Generation Vaccines for Respiratory Viruses
A perspective article discussed the possible approaches that scientists can take in developing a new generation of vaccines to fight against several respiratory viruses. Several variables, such as route and timing of vaccination and options for public health vaccination policies, need to be considered when developing a new generation of vaccines to combat respiratory viruses, according to a perspective article published in Cell Host & Microbe. The perspective—coauthored by former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, MD—brought up considerations and factors that could influence future vaccine development.
AJMC® in the Press, January 20, 2023
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. An article by HealthLeaders cited a study published in the July 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care®. The study, “Geographic Variation in Medicare Home Health Expenditures,” sought to identify the sources of a significant 2.5-fold variation found in home health expenditures, a possible indicator of inefficiency and waste.
NCCN Announces Leaders for Its New Forum on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
The new National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) forum on equity aims to improve diversity of clinical staff representation across the nation’s leading academic cancer centers. This week, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) announced the appointment of a chair and vice-chair to lead its new Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion...
Cost Drivers Impacting Treatment Strategies for COPD
Cost drivers and payer considerations are emphasized for treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Could you summarize the biggest patient cost drivers in the management of COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]?. Courtney Crim, MD: The biggest cost drivers are exacerbations, because they require...
Examining Clinical Considerations for Diagnosis, Management of Idiopathic Hypersomnia
A review explored clinical considerations related to the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and management of idiopathic hypersomnia. Idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) is a sleep disorder of neurologic origin that is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), a common symptom present in 15% to 33% of the general population. EDS is a core diagnostic feature of IH, but its prevalence in other more commonly known sleep disorders, such as narcolepsy, has contributed to misdiagnosis and years of inadequate management for patients with IH.
Teplizumab Among Clarivate's Drugs to Watch List for 2023
Clarivate’s “Drugs to Watch” list for 2023 mentions 15 therapeutics, including teplizumab for type 1 diabetes (T1D). Teplizumab is the first immunotherapy to launch for type 1 diabetes (T1D), and its potential ability to preserve beta cell function and delay the need for insulin treatment makes it a “landmark drug,” according to Clarivate’s “Drugs to Watch” 2023 list.
Interstitial Lung Abnormalities Impact OS in NSCLC Patients Receiving CRT, Adjuvant Durvalumab
Pretreatment interstitial lung abnormalities were associated with worse overall and cause-specific survival in Japanese patients receiving chemoradiotherapy followed by adjuvant durvalumab for locally advanced non–small-cell lung cancer. The presence of pretreatment interstitial lung abnormality (ILA) was associated with shorter overall survival (OS) in a study of Asian patients receiving...
FDA Gives Zanubrutinib Approval for First-line, R/R CLL/SLL
The broad approval, while expected, will likely signal a milestone in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The FDA Thursday approved the Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) for all patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), whether newly diagnosed or previously treated for the disease—including those who have received ibrutinib (Imbruvica).
