Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
Lucas Raymond and Dominik Kubalik each netted their 14th goal of the season in the Red Wings' 3-2 win over the Golden Knights. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we gave easy offense for them and...
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
Bergeron Battles Through as Bruins Win in New York
NEW YORK - David Pastrnak thought it was a joke. When Taylor Hall tapped him and told him that Patrice Bergeron had returned to the bench, Pastrnak didn't even bother to turnaround. "[Wednesday night] was not a great moment sitting on the bench when you know he had to leave,"...
Super 16: Bruins remain No. 1, Lightning in top 3 of power rankings
The Tampa Bay Lightning improved by 35 voting points from last week to this week to jump into the top three of the Super 16. The Lightning are in at No. 3 this week behind the Boston Bruins, again the unanimous No. 1, and the Carolina Hurricanes, who were ranked No. 2 by 12 of the 13 voting staff members.
Panthers score 5 straight in 2nd, defeat Canadiens
Matthew Tkachuk scored 2 goals while Sam Reinhart recorded 1 goal and 2 assists to lift the Panthers to a 6-2 win over the Canadiens. Florida scored four times on the power play during the run, becoming the first NHL team to do so in one period this season. "We...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Ducks
The Buffalo Sabres are set for an afternoon affair with the Anaheim Ducks today at KeyBank Center. Tickets are on sale now with limited inventory starting at just $20. Pregame coverage on MSG starts at noon with the game kicking off at 12:30. Stay tuned for any lineup news and...
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck selected by fans for 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Hellebuyck joins Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend. WINNIPEG, January 19, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been selected by the fans to participate in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. Hellebuyck joins Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, which is being hosted by the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 3-4, 2023.
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
Kraken end Devils' 5-game winning streak with OT victory
SEATTLE -- Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime, and the Seattle Kraken ended the New Jersey Devils' five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. Burakovsky circled the zone with the puck before scoring five-hole on Mackenzie Blackwood from the right face-off circle. "Those points...
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING
FLAMES (21-16-9) vs. LIGHTNING (29-14-1) 1 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (41) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (65) Goals - Brayden Point...
Sharks Celebrate Lunar New Year
The Sharks rang in the Lunar New Year early with a win on Wednesday night at SAP Center!. While Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22, the Sharks celebrated at home a little prematurely before their long road trip. This was the first year the Sharks celebrated Lunar New...
NHL Morning Skate for January 21
* Saturday marks the 23rd annual Scotiabank Hockey Day In Canada, with Ron MacLean hosting the day-long celebration from Owen Sound, Ont., with a cast of special guests and in-depth features. * Jake Guentzel scored twice for his third multi-goal outing of 2022-23 - tied with captain Sidney Crosby for...
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
Preview: Blues vs. Predators
BLUES The St. Louis Blues brought their homestand record to an even 2-2-0 on Monday night, winning a tight battle with the Ottawa Senators. Noel Acciari capitalized on a mishandled puck in front of the net, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the first period. Jordan...
Devils Finish 5-Game Road Trip in Seattle | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to go a perfect 5-0 when they face the Seattle Kraken in the final game of their season-long road trip. The Devils conclude their season-long five-game road trip (4-0) in Seattle looking for a sweep. Puck drops at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on...
