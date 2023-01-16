ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today) Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that parts of the United States once had large dinosaurs roaming the lands. Alabama was not necessarily a hotbed of dinosaur activity relative to the rest of the U.S. Yet, paleontologists have found a great deal of fossil evidence in this area. Although you won’t find fossils of Argentinosaurus or other vast creatures, we’re going to show you five dinosaurs that lived in Alabama and talk about where you can see their fossils today.
The Daily South

12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love

Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
thebamabuzz.com

Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.

Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
CBS 42

New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama

(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
lazytrips.com

How long is the drive from Atlanta to Alabama?

Alabama, a state nestled in the southeast of the United States, borders Tennessee to its north, Georgia to the east, and Mississippi to the west. The southwest tip of Alabama sits on the Gulf of Mexico, while the rest of the southern state line borders Florida. Famous for its southern hospitality and for being the birthplace of the civil rights movement, Alabama is deservedly a popular destination, especially from nearby Atlanta.
allamericanatlas.com

51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)

Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
altoday.com

Paul DeMarco: Alabama should follow other states around the nation in providing permanent tax relief for its citizens

Alabama State Representatives and Senators have a lot on their plate as they prepare for the upcoming session in March. One difference in this session that is unusual for the Alabama Legislature is that there will be sizable surpluses for the two state budgets. The education budget will have a $2 billion-plus addition, and the general fund will have more than $200 million of unexpected surplus monies.
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
thecutoffnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
alabamawx.com

Rain Returns Over The Weekend

PLEASANT WINTER DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across Alabama this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 30s. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds move roll in tomorrow, and rain breaks out initially across South Alabama during the day. Then, rain become widespread statewide tomorrow night into Sunday morning. Some thunder is possible, but the air will be cool and stable and there is no risk of severe storms. Rain will end from west to east Sunday afternoon as dry air begins to push into the state; rain amounts over the weekend will be around one inch. Highs will be in the 50s both days.
