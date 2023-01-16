ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

KISS 106

These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky

One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
INDIANA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74

Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing

Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season. But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing. Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the ...
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FanBuzz

Three NASCAR Legends Are Joining Tony Stewart's Racing Series

Tony Stewart's new racing series, Superstar Racing Experience, is really going to be putting the emphasis on superstar in 2023. Earlier this week, the folks over at SRX announced that the American stock car racing series, which debuted in 2021, will field three NASCAR legends this year: Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch.
MISSOURI STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Fired Michigan Coach Releases Statement

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced Friday that the school has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, a few days after Weiss was placed on administrative leave following "reports of computer access crimes." Weiss has now released a statement about his firing. However, he didn't ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane

The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
AUBURN, AL
KISS 106

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Woman Scores Super Bowl Tickets from Indianapolis Colts Owner

Like me, Niki Lynn of Evansville is a die-hard Indianapolis Colts fan. Unlike me, she wasn't on the verge of burning every piece of Colts apparel and merchandise she owned after watching the team flounder every week through an agonizingly painful season. Also, unlike me, she is going to Glendale, Arizona on February 12th to watch Super Bowl 57 in person. And, she has Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay to thank for it.
EVANSVILLE, IN
