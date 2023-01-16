Read full article on original website
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo hopes '15,000 people rise to their feet' to honor those who saved Mike Garland
East Lansing, Mich. – Tuesday was one of the greatest days of the year for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. Well, maybe not the entire day, but part of the day, when former Spartan assistant coach and one of Izzo’s best friends, Mike Garland, walked through the office doors.
Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74
Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing
Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season. But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing. Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the ...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Three NASCAR Legends Are Joining Tony Stewart's Racing Series
Tony Stewart's new racing series, Superstar Racing Experience, is really going to be putting the emphasis on superstar in 2023. Earlier this week, the folks over at SRX announced that the American stock car racing series, which debuted in 2021, will field three NASCAR legends this year: Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
"You take Michael off that team, and Scottie moves down to fifth" - Larry Bird revealed his honest take on Scottie Pippen
Contrary to what Bird said, another Celtics legend thinks Pippen could've accomplished a lot on his own.
Louisville HC Kenny Payne Says Pitt Player Trash Talked Him In Game
When you're 2-17 on the season, no one is immune to trash talk. Not even the head coach.
Look: Fired Michigan Coach Releases Statement
Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced Friday that the school has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, a few days after Weiss was placed on administrative leave following "reports of computer access crimes." Weiss has now released a statement about his firing. However, he didn't ...
Rival Reaction: Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks Indiana's 80-65 win over Illinois
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses Indiana's win over Illinois. It was a dominant road performance by the Hoosiers. Indiana moved to 12-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten with the victory. Also, Terrence Shannon Jr. talks about what went wrong for the Fighting Illini against Indiana.
Indiana Women Beat Illinois, Teri Moren Becomes Hoosiers' All-Time Winningest Coach
No. 6 Indiana raised its record to 17-1 with an 83-72 win at No. 21 Illinois on Wednesday night, and it was a record-breaker for coach Teri Moren. She's now the all-time winningest women's basketball coach in Indiana history.
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Michigan State on Sunday
Indiana basketball (12-6, 3-4) hosts the Michigan State Spartans (13-6, 5-3) on Sunday at Noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane
The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
Evansville Woman Scores Super Bowl Tickets from Indianapolis Colts Owner
Like me, Niki Lynn of Evansville is a die-hard Indianapolis Colts fan. Unlike me, she wasn't on the verge of burning every piece of Colts apparel and merchandise she owned after watching the team flounder every week through an agonizingly painful season. Also, unlike me, she is going to Glendale, Arizona on February 12th to watch Super Bowl 57 in person. And, she has Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay to thank for it.
