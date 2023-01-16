ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, CA

aerotechnews.com

Stratolaunch completes second captive carry flight with TA-0 test vehicle

Stratolaunch completed its second captive carry flight with the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Southern California’s High Desert. This was the ninth flight for the company’s launch platform, Roc. The flight set a new duration record lasting...
MOJAVE, CA
aerotechnews.com

Plane Crazy Saturday set for Jan. 21

The first Plane Crazy Saturday for 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Mojave Air and Space Port “Rutan Field.”. This month, our special presentation will feature Dr. Devin Daugherty of the Kern Community College. The Kern Community College District and Cerro Coso Community College is looking...
MOJAVE, CA
aerotechnews.com

Opinion: County airports picking up where they left off in ’22

LOS ANGELES — The commission appointed to advise the Board of Supervisors on management, operations and issues involving Los Angeles County’s five General Aviation airports will launch its first meeting of 2023 with a new face, a change in officers and unfinished business lingering for a year or more.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

