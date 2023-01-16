Read full article on original website
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack’s Gitz gets Smithtown West
The mighty have officially fallen. The Commack Boys Basketball team did something nobody had been able to do so far this season – beat the Bulls of Smithtown High School West. Led by senior guard Mike Gitz, the Cougars dominated the 4th quarter outscoring the Bulls 24-15, in what...
tbrnewsmedia.com
SBU Sports: Track & Field teams excel at Penn 10-Team Select Invite
The Stony Brook women’s track and field earned four top five finishes to highlight its day at the Penn 10-Team Select Invitational at Staten Island’s Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Jan. 14. Junior Fiona McLoughlin paced the Seawolves securing a second-place finish in the 3000m with a final...
tbrnewsmedia.com
SBU Sports: Men’s basketball falls to North Carolina A&T Aggies
The Stony Brook men’s basketball team (7-11, 3-2 CAA) led for over 32 minutes on Jan. 14 against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-11, 3-3 CAA), but ultimately fell, 61-59, at Corbett Sports Centerin Greensboro, NC. The Seawolves had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Judi Betts: A life of persistent giving to her community
Everything Judi Betts ever did, she did with persistence. Whether selling raffle tickets, hosting guests or persevering through the sharp bouts of orthopedic pain later in life, she did so with a tenacious, indefatigable spirit. Those who knew her say a love of family, friends, community and country guided her....
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners
A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Westerly wall on the drawing board at East Beach bluff, trustees debate rideshare service, school capital bond and landfill
The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees convened Tuesday, Jan. 17. The board tackled a range of subjects from upcoming coastal engineering projects to a rideshare service and school district facilities. A proposed westerly wall. Mayor Margot Garant reported a development to the coastal engineering plans at the East...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Cannabis inspection conducted on Main Street in Port Jeff
The New York State Office of Cannabis Management, Suffolk County Police Department and Port Jefferson Village Division of Code Enforcement jointly conducted an inspection on Wednesday, Jan. 18, of a business known as Organically Connected, located at 202 Main Street in Port Jefferson. The inspection was performed pursuant to OCM...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Gov. Hochul proposes additional funds for SBU research
As a part of her State of the State address last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) proposed providing additional financial support to Stony Brook University’s research effort. The governor proposed adding $200 million in capital funding for research labs at SBU and the University of Buffalo to invest in new and renovated research buildings, labs, and state-of-the art instrumentation.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Commack store in December. A woman allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 10...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Shelter Pet of the Week: Rocco
This handsome boy is a three and a half year-old Male Lab/Shar Pei/Pit Mix who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter with his siblings after their dad unexpectedly passed away. Rocco is having a difficult time adjusting to his new surroundings and can be slow to come out of his shell, but when he opens up to you, you’ll see just how energetic and friendly he can be. He enjoys running around the dog park and going for walks on a leash. He has mild allergies and some chronic ear infections, and will need a home that can help manage these properly. Rocco gets along with all adults and has experience living with other dogs.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Peace Pole erected at Mount Sinai Congregational Church
Congregants, community members and peace advocates gathered Sunday, Jan. 15, outside the Mount Sinai Congregational Church to erect a Peace Pole. The ceremony was part of the international Peace Pole Project, a program that has spread to every country with the universal message of global peace. Kevin Mann, president of...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Mather Hospital named one of America’s 250 best hospitals for 2023 by Healthgrades
Port Jefferson’s Mather Hospital is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Mather Hospital in the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a group of people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. Three females and a male entered Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road, on January 7...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man sentenced to prison for scamming Huntington homeowner out of $200K
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Jan. 18 that defendant Nicholas Spano was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for scamming a woman out of $200,000 of her retirement and savings funds while posing as a home improvement contractor between 2019 and 2020. “Anyone who would...
tbrnewsmedia.com
New York State Dept. of Labor receives $9.1 million grant
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Jan. 18 that it was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) to promote equitable access to New York’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The equity grant, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will fund projects designed to break down barriers to UI services. Potential barriers to be addressed specifically include those related to race, ethnicity, language proficiency, literacy, disability status, socioeconomic status, geographic location, or other systemic barriers. The funding will help NYSDOL continue its ongoing effort to make sure all New Yorkers, especially those in underserved communities, are able to tap into critical support and have access to UI benefits.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Editorial: Art is an antidote for a COVID-shaken world
The New York State Council on the Arts recently awarded its Regrowth and Capacity recovery grants to local nonprofits. The grants will help arts and cultural organizations continue to return to pre-pandemic capacity and creation levels by providing monetary relief. The art community, along with other nonprofits and businesses, was...
