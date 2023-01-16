ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

IronPigs Charities, community supporters hit home run at winter caravan

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The question was asked. Brian Pedersen’s immediate expression answered it. And then his words underscored it. “Without the funding of the IronPigs Charities, we might not be able to do some of the things we do,” said Pedersen, grant and development manager of Allentown-based Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living, or LVCIL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LVHN to close COVID-19 clinics in Easton, Whitehall, other communities

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Health Network will close its COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Easton, Whitehall Township and three other regional locations, as well as the network’s Mobile Vaccination Unit, it announced Friday. The clinics, which also include ones in Hazleton, Pottsville and East Stroudsburg, will shutter on...
EASTON, PA
Cancer center leader steps away to fight her own battle

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The executive director of a Lehigh Valley cancer center is stepping down to focus on her own battle with the disease. Amanda Buss is resigning from the Cancer Support Community of the Lehigh Valley. Thursday, Jan. 18, was her last day. Amanda Buss resigned as executive...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Lower Saucon residents appeal zoning changes requested by Bethlehem Landfill

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — Lower Saucon Township residents have filed two appeals seeking to overturn a zoning change adopted last month that lets Bethlehem Landfill expand. The adopted changes were the first step toward expanding the landfill. By seeking to throw out those actions, appellants hope to block the expansion.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Ken Greene joins candidates seeking Easton City Council seats

EASTON, Pa. – After serving on Easton's Planning Commission for three years, including two as chairman, G. Kennedy "Ken" Greene has announced his candidacy for city council. “I believe Easton City Council needs strong leadership that is future-focused toward helping our city reach its highest potential," Green said in a news release.
EASTON, PA
Year of the Rabbit: Celebrate with inner reflection and tranquility

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem Area Public Library will celebrate the Lunar New Year from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Youth Department of the main library on Church Street. Stories and art activities are planned as a way to teach children about Chinese New Year, as...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Northampton County Council meets, but can't vote

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council met Thursday night but was unable to consider ordinances or hold hearings. Northampton County Council couldn't take any official action Thursday night due to an administrative mistake. Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act rules that public agencies must post a meeting's agenda at least 24 hours...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Allentown adopts a new 'sister city' in the Dominican Republic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown, a municipality with a significant Dominican population, has gained a new sister city in the Dominican Republic city of Santo Domingo Este. Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, is an official sister city of Allentown following the adoption of an ordinance by city council on Wednesday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
New leadership changes for Allentown City Council as Hendricks returns to council president

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Council had some leadership changes during Wednesday night's reorganization meeting. Councilman Daryl Hendricks was returned to the top position of the board. Allentown City Council elected previous president Daryl Hendricks as the council president while outgoing president Cynthia Mota was elected to the vice...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Lehigh University says November attack was not racially motivated

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An investigation has determined that a November assault on a Black student at Lehigh University that officials originally deemed racially motivated was not, officials said Thursday. Lehigh University President Joseph J. Helble said it was determined that "racist language" was used in the attack, but did...
BETHLEHEM, PA
5 Things to Know today: 'Havarti' a 'gouda' time on National Cheese Lovers Day

We made it, it's Friday! And it's also National Cheese Lovers Day, according to the National Day Calendar. Under the "Cheese by the Numbers" heading there's this: If you were to try one new cheese a day, it would take more than 5 years to try every variety of cheese known today. To say nothing of the wine and crackers necessary.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Expert shares tips to avoid 'workout warrior' aches and pains

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Many people vow to exercise more in the new year, but going too hard or too fast can have consequences, experts say. A Lehigh Valley physical therapist offered tips to ease into exercising and avoid the workout aches and pains. Many people vow to exercise more...
ALLENTOWN, PA
5 Things to Know today: Rain, more rain and popcorn

So, we're not seeing a lot of snow these days, and for some, that's really ok. But the weather is not evoking those comfort foods like hot chocolate or soup. Fortunately, it's always perfect weather for popcorn 🍿especially today, which the National Day Calendar tells us is National Popcorn Day. You can also dig up some kernels of the history of the day. See what we did there?
BETHLEHEM, PA

