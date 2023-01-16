Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
All Your Classic Rock Favorites Done By An Orchestra? Check Out The Gracie This Weekend
Classic Rock lovers are in for a treat this weekend. In what is surely a truly unique experience, Classic Rock will get the orchestral treatment, transforming it and taking the songs you know and love to a whole other level of amazing. Classic Rock Orchestra is coming to the Gracie...
Sneak Peek Of What’s New At The Maine Savings Amphitheater
Back in 2019, the old Darlings Waterfront Pavillion shut down for its last season in 2019, and then Covid his right after. Big plans were made in the time period, and work began for a new, updated and state-of-the-art venue in the Bangor area; The Maine Savings Amphitheater. Folks in...
Don’t Miss ‘Arts & Drafts’ At Maine Discovery Museum February 4th
Wanna do something different, have a few cocktails, dance, and support a great cause, all at the same time?. It's a party, on Saturday, February 4th, from 6pm-8:30pm, at the Maine Discovery Museum, located at 74 Main Street in Downtown Bangor!. Usually events at Maine Discovery Museum are all about...
A Boston TV Station Tours Bangor To See What Inspired Stephen King
A Boston TV station wanted to find out what inspired Stephen King, by paying a visit to Bangor. Chronicle is a show that bills itself as an “Insider's Guide to New England” It airs weeknights at 7:30 on WCVB-TV Channel 5, the ABC affiliate in Boston, Massachusetts. The best way to describe it would be that is similar to the show 207, which airs locally, here on Channel 2.
Want to See Trippie Redd in Bangor? Here’s How to Score Tickets
Fans of Trippie Redd are in for a great show right here in Bangor. The rapper is set to bring his Trip on Campus Tour to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. If you want to win two (2) tickets to the...
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
Bangor’s “Blue Sky Lounge” To Ramp Up Saturday Dance Nights
There was a time when Bangor had more than its share of options for those who wished to dance. That time has passed, and with the recent closing of the latest dance space, Half-Acre on Harlow St. there aren't many places left for those who want to shake a leg.
Comedian Chelsea Handler Is Coming To Bangor
Get ready for a big night of laughs at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Now that we are currently in the doldrums of winter, everyone will need a good laugh once we thaw out this spring, and a big star is coming to Bangor for a hysterical stand-up comedy show. Most of the time, we get amazing musical acts coming to town, but this time around, we have the pleasure of enjoying one of the best comedians around!
Did You Know Priscilla Presley Lived In Bangor for A Short While?
Of course, everyone is still reeling from the news of Lisa Marie. It was a stun to the world to find out the King's daughter passed away last week. She was only 54 years old, and the news seemed to come out of nowhere. Lord knows, she lived a bit of an eccentric life... Her super-short marriage to Michael Jackson for instance. On the other hand, if you grew up as the daughter of Elvis, nothing would ever be what you and I might consider "normal".
Are You Ready for the 5th Weekend in A Row of Crap Weather?
I feel like this has got to be some kind of record... This winter, you can almost set your watch to it. It seems without fail, some kind of semi-major weather event has rolled through Maine almost every weekend since before Christmas. We got that pile of snow, then the next weekend it rained cats and dogs. New Year's Eve was nuts, with lots of rain.
Don’t Miss The 2023 Belfast Ice Festival In February
Join the party in Downtown Belfast February 24th– 26th, 2023 for the weekend. It's a safe and fun way to get out of the house this winter and you can check out the State of Maine Ice Carving Championship. Come take a walk and visit the ice sculptures that...
If You Love Tabletop Games, Go to Orono This Weekend for SnowCon
It's a celebration of non-electronic games in Orono this weekend at the Lucky #13 SnowCon. I'd love to someday go to this event because I love tabletop games. And before you say it, I'm not talking about the arcade games set into tables that you find at local bars. SnowCon is all about non-electronic games. Still not clear? It ranges from Checkers to Sorry, Battleship to Dungeons and Dragons, and everything in between. These are not necessarily board games, either, because there will be chances to play things like Cards Against Humanity. (I love that game) There's even an 'open game' room where you could bring your own game to play with others or take part in someone else's game. What you won't find at SnowCon are things like Halo, Minecraft, or Grand Theft Auto.
Hey, Holden. Wondering About Those Big Construction Projects in Town?
But if you need storage lockers or garages in Holden, you are in luck. Not one, but two different construction projects will bring new storage facilities to Holden. First, a project that is directly across Main Road from Pat’s Pizza. Just after you enter Holden from Brewer. This is...
5-Year-Old Girl Applies to Town of Lamoine to Keep Unicorn
You probably know that we have two Great Danes. Five-year-old Brielle Hamor wants a unicorn, and her birthday is coming up in February. Now you can just imagine the conversation happening at the Hamor household. "Mom, I want a unicorn for my birthday!" Mom replied, "Well, you'll have to check...
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
penbaypilot.com
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
Bangor Man Allegedly Pulls Gun in Argument Over Parking Space
A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument over a parking space. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident happened Tuesday, near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. Officers came across a group of people who were arguing in the street.
Lamoine Select Board Grants 5-year-Old, Brielle, Unicorn Permit
On Friday, we told you the heart-warming story of 5-year-old Brielle Hamor who had applied to the Town of Lamoine for a permit to have a unicorn in her backyard. After receiving the application, Lamoine Administrative Assistant Stu Marckoon placed the application on the January 19 Lamoine Select Board's agenda.
Don’t Get Caught Off Guard: Bangor Puts Parking Ban In Place For Monday Evening
It should come as no surprise to anyone at all that the City of Bangor has issued a Parking Ban for the Downtown area this evening. The snow, sleet, and freezing rain that started Sunday night and continues still have kept road crews busy trying to keep the surfaces from slicking over. They need the time and the space to clear the build-up of all that precipitation.
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
Z107.3
