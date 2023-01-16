Read full article on original website
Sooner or later
4d ago
Bottom of the Barrel at best Jesus christ we look stupid. If you are struggling in Oklahoma it smells like Stitt and Fallon and all of their cronies.
Jerry Ellis
4d ago
Hey , there Gubernador ! I know you and your acolytes like " Jesus Warrior " Ryan Walters and your OCPAC guy who wrote that article are higher than a kite on your reelection victory . And it didn't you people a New York Minute to start to try to turn Oklahoma into that Christian Nationalist " Hell on Earth " as I predicted you were trying to do last year . But please remember that we freedom loving Democrats who oppose you and your agenda are still her and we are just as against as ever @
Debra Helms
5d ago
Don't fall for Stitt's rhetoric. He and tRump are birds of a feather.
Oklahoma Educators React To Senate Education Agenda
A plan of 14 Senate bills totaling $541 million were presented this week, and they’re all about recruiting, retaining and rewarding teachers, as well as reforming education. Educators across the state said they're excited for this plan, saying it's the kind of investment the state needs to make to get teachers in the classroom and keep them there.
news9.com
Oklahoma Republicans, Gov. Stitt Backing Legislation To Limit Tracking Of Gun Purchases
Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation which would prohibit credit card companies from tracking gun purchases in Oklahoma. Visa, Mastercard and American Express announced in 2022 the companies would start using a code to categorize the transactions involving firearms. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt voiced his opposition for the push at a...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
KOCO
Editorial: We ask lawmakers to think of all 4 million Oklahomans during upcoming legislative session
The bills are filed. The gavel is about to drop to open a new legislative session in Oklahoma. We want to welcome legislators – old and new – from towns across our state to Oklahoma City ahead of the critical job they're about to perform. As you get here, our request is – and it may seem obvious but is worth saying again – to keep your constituents in mind.
Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution
The world's largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that have less than two months to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter. U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell in Tulsa ruled Wednesday that Arkansas-based Tyson...
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to strengthen seat belt laws
A Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to strengthen Oklahoma seat belt laws.
Oklahoma to Allow Sheriffs to Arrest Federal ATF Agents
Oklahoma has been a Second Amendment Sanctuary State since mid-2021, but a new amendment to the law adds a little bite to the bark. Oklahoma House Bill 1002 seeks to allow Oklahoma sheriffs the authority to arrest any federal law enforcement officer seeking to violate the constitutional rights of an American/Oklahoma citizen.
OK Senate education chair lays out education reform agenda
The chairman of education Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond is set to lay out his education reform in Oklahoma.
OK senator files 2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure that would prohibit credit card companies from sharing information about gun purchases.
5 Oklahoma Myths People Still Believe
In all of my travels, it amazes me just how little people know about our great state. Even our neighbors to the South get a little confused, but by far, it's the people from the two coasts that are really fun to talk to about Oklahoma. Here are the five most common myths I hear about Oklahoma when traveling outside Oklahoma.
Senator files bills to support Oklahoma veterans
According to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, research indicates the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher compared to the suicide rate of civilians.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker unveils plan for teacher shortage response, education reforms
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) unveiled his plan to address the teacher shortage and reform public education during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The proposals total approximately $541 million, according to Sen. Pugh. When formulating the measures, the state senator...
news9.com
Oklahoma Democrats File Several Bills, Including Minimum Wage Increase
Oklahoma Democrats have been filing their own bills amid a wave of Republican filings. State Sen. George Young has filed nearly a dozen bills now, including one to create a race and equality commission and another to raise the state's minimum wage. Other bills filed include a bill to provide...
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
southwestledger.news
Medical marijuana tax collections fall to lowest level in 3 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The legal medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma is “bleeding to death” because of illegal activity, said Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control. For example, the state’s 7% medical marijuana tax generated $54.7 million in calendar year 2022...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma
Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
News On 6
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
okcfox.com
SB 131 would allow parents to sue schools over parents' bill of rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to be able to file lawsuits against schools if their rights as parents are violated. Supporters say it would empower parents but those against it say it could scare off teachers. Successful lawsuits could result in monetary damages or injunctions...
pryorinfopub.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oklahoma history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Oklahoma using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OSDH: Almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Sooner State since last week.
