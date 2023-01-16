ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

UPDATE: Sex offender McKinney found and arrested

By Clare Normoyle, Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

UPDATE : A viewer’s tip to the Syracuse Police Department warrant squad aided in Ross McKinney’s arrest, which was at 202 East Belden Avenue Tuesday January 17, 2023. McKinney did not attempt to flee or fight, and was arrested on both warrants.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 39-year-old, Ross McKinney Jr.

McKinney Jr., whose last known address was 817 North Townsend Street in the City of Syracuse, has two active arrest warrants for Felony Sex Offender Registration violation.

McKinney Jr. has been arrested numerous times with prior arrests involving resisting arrest, burglary and weapon charges.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office considers McKinney Jr. armed and dangerous.

McKinney Jr. has active warrants for the following:

  • Two counts of Felony Sex Offender Registration violation

McKinney Jr. is a black man who is 5’8, weighs 168 pounds and is balding with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Ross McKinney Jr., reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.

Kelly Stucky
4d ago

Hopefully he’s is caught soon before he reoffends another innocent victim these sickos do not change their behavior law needs to change

WSYR NewsChannel 9

