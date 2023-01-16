Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook- January 21
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Update (8:48 AM)- **A few offers from Penn State football on Friday night:. -2025 5-star safety Anquon Fegans from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. Fegans is...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Nebraska
Penn State basketball is coming off a heartbreaking three-point loss at Wisconsin this past Wednesday. The team is favored to beat Nebraska at the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon. Here are five things to know before the game. 1. BACK TO .500. Penn State’s Big Ten season has been up-and-down...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star OL William Satterwhite Looking Forward To A Return Visit to Penn State
Despite growing up in Akron, Ohio, William Satterwhite has always been a big fan of Penn State football. So when he received an offer from Penn State in November, to say he was excited would be an understatement. This weekend, Satterwhite is making a return visit to State College. He...
nittanysportsnow.com
Haines, Facundo Lead Penn State Wrestling in Huge win Over Michigan
It’s not often that a freshman get you the biggest win in one of the biggest dual meets of the season. That not only happened once, but twice for Penn State wrestling on Friday night, in back-to-back bouts. Freshmen 157-pounder Levi Haines and 165-pounder Alex Facundo both took home...
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star QB, Florida State Commit Luke Kromenhoek Talks Continued Interest From Penn State
Junior 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek is committed to Florida State and has been so since last March, But that hasn’t stopped top programs such as Penn State from recruiting him. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich extended Kromenhoek an offer from Penn State back in May, and earlier this week, Yurcich...
nittanysportsnow.com
WVU Sends Offer to PSU Transfer CB Marquis Wilson
West Virginia’s pursuit of transferring Penn State players moves to cornerback Marquis Wilson. Just two days after Wilson announced his intentions to transfer and finish the rest of his college eligibility elsewhere, WVU has extended an offer to the Connecticut native. Wilson, who played behind Joey Porter Jr., Kalen...
nittanysportsnow.com
Kerkvliet-Parris to highlight Penn State-Michigan Wrestling Dual Meet
A No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup will highlight No. 1 Penn State wrestling in its dual meet against No. 4 Michigan Friday night, but fans will have to wait for the end to see it. The heavyweight bout will feature the nation’s best in Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet and Michigan’s Mason Parris. Kerkvliet is 3-1 lifetime against Parris, going 3-0 last season with wins over Parris in the dual meet, the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Championships.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Is Hiring for An Offensive/Defensive Analyst and Analytics Coordinator
Penn State is looking to get more into analytics this coming season, and if you have what it takes, you have an opportunity of a lifetime. Penn State Football is hiring for an Offensive/Defensive analyst and Analytics Coordinator. This is confirmed on a job posting on Indeed. Here is the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State WR Jaden Dottin Enters the Transfer Portal
The additions of former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas and former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain have bolstered Penn State’s wide receiving corps, but it’s also led to a bloated unit. That, of course, means that there are a number of wide receivers on the roster...
Comments / 0