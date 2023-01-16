A No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup will highlight No. 1 Penn State wrestling in its dual meet against No. 4 Michigan Friday night, but fans will have to wait for the end to see it. The heavyweight bout will feature the nation’s best in Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet and Michigan’s Mason Parris. Kerkvliet is 3-1 lifetime against Parris, going 3-0 last season with wins over Parris in the dual meet, the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Championships.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO