Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Diabetes medication in short supply due to popularity on TikTok

CHICAGO - A medication critical to diabetics is in short supply because of its popularity on TikTok. The medication is being promoted for an entirely different use. Ozempic is a prescription drug used to treat patients with type two diabetes, but it is also sold under another name as a weight loss drug for obese individuals called "Wegovy."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Couple hoped to build accessible home with settlement, but now feel victimized again

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (CBS) -- A suburban man was left severely disabled after an infection, followed by medical malpractice.He also won a large settlement, and the plan was to use part of it to build an accessible home – so he could at least be more comfortable.But all sorts of things went wrong with that effort – and now, the family feels victimized all over again. Tom Reynolds has been sleeping in his living room for 12 years. A 2010 brain injury prevents him from reaching his real bed upstairs.He gets up to freshen up every day. Sometimes, that means...
HOMER GLEN, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters

Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.  
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Green Mill: Come for the mob history and stay for the live jazz

On January 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified and the country went dry at midnight on January 17, 1920. Dave Jemilo, owner of the historic Chicago cocktail lounge The Green Mill, joins John Landecker to talk about the location’s history, its connection to The Prohibition Era, and Al Capone.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: Top 15 Menu Picks

We are only a few days away from Chicago Restaurant Week, and hopefully you’ve explored this year’s participants and their menus by now! If not, though, no worries. We’ll make things easier for you with Urban Matter’s top 15 menu picks for this year. Without further ado, here are what we consider to be the best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Remember, we also have a list of first-time CRW participants this year if you’d rather try something new!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
CHICAGO, IL

