fox32chicago.com
Diabetes medication in short supply due to popularity on TikTok
CHICAGO - A medication critical to diabetics is in short supply because of its popularity on TikTok. The medication is being promoted for an entirely different use. Ozempic is a prescription drug used to treat patients with type two diabetes, but it is also sold under another name as a weight loss drug for obese individuals called "Wegovy."
Longtime Chicago columnist John Kass suffers health scare
“I love you all very much,” Kass said on his WGN Radio podcast.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 7 Counties at Elevated COVID Alert Levels in Chicago Area
While several Chicago-area counties remain at a lower COVID alert level, some are still at an elevated risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the virus continues to mutate and become even more contagious, there are some guidelines experts are urging. Here's what else you need...
77-year-old homeless man sleeping at O'Hare will finally access funds raised for housing, bank says
Now, after thousands of dollars were raised through a GoFundMe to help Norbert Pikula, he still couldn't access the funds.
The Best Place To Live In Chicago
Chicago is one of America's gems, and one neighborhood tops the list of the city's best places to live -- known for its culture, diversity, and academics.
Englewood school closed by city converted into resource center for formerly incarcerated
It's been nearly 10 years since CPS decided to close dozens of neighborhood schools, and now one abandoned building in Englewood is being converted into a force for good.
Couple hoped to build accessible home with settlement, but now feel victimized again
HOMER GLEN, Ill. (CBS) -- A suburban man was left severely disabled after an infection, followed by medical malpractice.He also won a large settlement, and the plan was to use part of it to build an accessible home – so he could at least be more comfortable.But all sorts of things went wrong with that effort – and now, the family feels victimized all over again. Tom Reynolds has been sleeping in his living room for 12 years. A 2010 brain injury prevents him from reaching his real bed upstairs.He gets up to freshen up every day. Sometimes, that means...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge lectures attorney for calling church burglary a crime of poverty: ‘that’s an affront to poor people’
Chicago — A Cook County judge delivered a quick response when a young public defender argued that a man accused of burglarizing a church and school in Chicago had committed a “crime of poverty.”. “Oh, please,” Judge Maryam Ahmad interjected, “don’t tell the court that.”
Chicago Concerts 2023: A List of Popular Artists Coming to the City This Year
If you're looking for something fun to do in Chicago, then you're in luck. There are a number of well-known music artists heading to the Windy City in 2023. From iconic pop artists like Madonna, to R&B sensations like SZA, there's something for every type of music lover on our list.
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.
wgnradio.com
The Green Mill: Come for the mob history and stay for the live jazz
On January 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified and the country went dry at midnight on January 17, 1920. Dave Jemilo, owner of the historic Chicago cocktail lounge The Green Mill, joins John Landecker to talk about the location’s history, its connection to The Prohibition Era, and Al Capone.
rejournals.com
Rent prices finally falling in Chicago? A little, but the suburbs are a different story, based on a new report by Apartment List
After months of tiresome, big-budget rents, are prices finally going down in Chicago? Maybe a little, according to Apartment List’s January Rent Report—but the findings might surprise you. Median rent in Chicago fell by 1.1% in December and has now increased by a total of 5.5% year-over-year. Chicago’s...
thereporteronline.net
Best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: Top 15 Menu Picks
We are only a few days away from Chicago Restaurant Week, and hopefully you’ve explored this year’s participants and their menus by now! If not, though, no worries. We’ll make things easier for you with Urban Matter’s top 15 menu picks for this year. Without further ado, here are what we consider to be the best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Remember, we also have a list of first-time CRW participants this year if you’d rather try something new!
Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago shelter says ‘world’s least adoptable dog’ just a ‘grump’ who needs the right companion
CHICAGO - The least adoptable pup in history? Nawwwww. Lord Herald, a grumpy, middle-aged Chicagoan, who also happens to be a Chihuahua, was tagged with the label by the New York Post last month after a social media post by the Chicago dog rescue that saved him from the city’s pound went a bit viral.
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
2 suburban Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
