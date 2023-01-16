Read full article on original website
What is Idaho’s Strangest Attraction?
Mental Floss created an entertaining YouTube video titled, "The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in Each U.S. State" with the description, "Offbeat attractions in the United States include strange roadside attractions and wonderfully weird museums. The List Show is a trivia-tastic, fact-filled show for curious people. " We certainly have some interesting...
KTVB
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
Why the Cost of Smoking Could Increase the Homeless Population in Idaho
The last few years have been extremely stressful for everyone, with the pandemic happening, the loss of jobs, the loss of loved ones, and the chaos of everyday life. Sometimes we all need a little something to help us relax and what better way than to have a good smoke? Many Americans smoke, and since the pandemic, it is justified if you didn't before but do now. We all know the statistics and the harm of smoking from school, but another side effect can be how it hurts your wallet. Smoking isn't cheap, and in Idaho, you might be surprised to know how much people are spending to smoke every year.
Idahoans Turn Into Post Malone at These Intersections 😆
Treasure Valley, Idaho. Forget coffee for a second. The best part of waking up is sharing the road with people who know how to drive. Day after day, I deal with the same $#!+ on my morning drive, and it's time I break my silence. Ya'll Are Running in More...
Simplistic Way Addicted Idaho Smokers Could Save $50,000 A Year
I'm sure there's a lot you could do with $50,000 a year and my wheels are turning! Idaho is one of the highest costs per year for smokers and one of the highest costs over a lifetime as well. Diana Polk from WalletHub shared "To encourage the estimated 34.2 million...
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Warns: “Come no more upon me.”
Ammon Bundy has fought the law at the city, county, state, and federal levels. Mr. Bundy indeed has opposed the law and won. However, a civil lawsuit against him by Saint Luke's Hospital Systems caused the one-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate to ask for help from several unlikely public officials. In...
The #1 Most Popular Family Recipe in Idaho
How on earth would someone be able to find the single BEST or most popular family recipe in all of Idaho? That seems like such a bold claim, right?. There’s an article from FamilyMinded that features the best and most popular family recipes in every state, and I was interested in finding out what they said about Idaho (I bet it has something to do with potatoes).
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Idaho Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items
Do you feel like the walls in your home are starting to close in around you because you have so much “stuff” you’re not using?. Whether you’re motivated by a move or simply have the urge to declutter, you’ve got a few options to make that stuff go away. You could have a garage sale (or come sell it at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale in May.)
In-N-Out Burger Expected to Open Idaho Location This Year
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
If Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project is Approved, Expect Violence
This isn’t an endorsement but there will be violence. It’s a prediction and when it happens, some will believe there are new folk heroes in southern Idaho. I’ve been getting plenty of feedback on the proposed wind farms that could dot our land. I’m writing this as I’m awaiting another update about the Lava Ridge site from the Bureau of Land Management. We’re just entering a 60-day public comment period. Yes, a handful of people in our valley may support the idea, but I’m telling you, it’s a tiny number.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
Idaho “Starship” Home Named One of the World’s Most Incredible
A website called LoveProperty released an article titled, The World's Most Incredible Homes. The second house on the list is from right here in Idaho. The website says "Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that the Sun Valley Starship is one of the world's most unique and breathtaking homes. The modern masterpiece was constructed in 2020 and was described as a "piece of art" by the listing agent. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property took more than a decade to construct and every room benefits from quirky architectural touches."
Why Is Idaho Upside Down In This Famous Old TV Show Map?
If you’re old enough to remember good TV and I mention the Andy Griffith Show, you’ll probably start whistling the theme song in your head. What you probably don’t remember about the show is that Idaho made an appearance on the wall in Andy’s office. Did...
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Surprise: Police Say ‘Right of Way’ Means This On Idaho Roads
I love driving but I’ll also admit that it can be frustrating. Usually, that frustration comes from having to deal with other drivers. Before you get mad at me, I guarantee you all feel the same about driving in Idaho. What Does 'Right of Way' Really Mean On Idaho...
People Magazine: Idaho suspect followed victims on Instagram, 'repeatedly' messaged 1
According to People Magazine, Brian Kohberger, the suspect charged with the killings of four University of Idaho students, followed the three female victims on Instagram and repeatedly messaged one of them without ever receiving a reply.
Post Register
Why foster children leave Idaho for care
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation finds more than 200 Idaho foster children leave the state for care. Child welfare says there are two reasons this happens. In some cases, it's so they can live with family members. In other cases, it’s for treatment in facilities as far away as Florida.
spokanepublicradio.org
Idaho's anti-militia law is under fire again
Part of Idaho’s anti-militia law is once again being targeted for repeal under a more conservative state legislature. The proposal comes from Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow), who’s among a group of far-right lawmakers in the legislature. His bill would repeal a nearly century-old law banning the formation of...
