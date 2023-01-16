Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Boise Ranks as One of the Best State Capitols in the Country
Boise is pretty amazing. The way downtown is nestled between the Boise River, is full of trees and has the majestic mountains behind is certainly something special. Then you add in incredible restaurants, urban nightlife, the rich history, unique places like Freak Alley and we have the ingredients for a spectacular state capitol.
20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian
We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names
It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first let's go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got its name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
8 Things You Are Required To Learn If You Want To Live in Boise
So, you want to live in Boise, Idaho. Who am I to tell you that you can't? I arrived in Boise by way of Texas back in 2021 and let me just tell you, I'm still learning the do's and don't's of living in the Treasure Valley. Shoot - one of the main things I learned not to do was be here but I couldn't make that happen. I accepted the position to come up here to Idaho and I quickly realized that I wasn't the only one.
Have You Been to The Top 20 “Must See” Boise Places to Visit?
The Treasure Valley and Boise area is such a fantastic place to explore. Interestingly enough sometimes when you grow up somewhere you don't visit the classic 'visit' spots. Some of these you probably could knock out on class field trips but after that how many of these places have you been to?
Here’s How To Make Boise Great Again in 2023
Alright, let's get real for a second. There are a lot of people who are unhappy with the state of Boise but those same people also have a tremendous amount of pride. Now, was I in Boise for the "good ol' days"? No. No, I wasn't. But let me tell you - I've heard plenty about it.
Boise Area Snow Shoveling Heart Safety Guide
Surprise! It's snowing again in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two weeks, February is Heart Awareness Month.
Inspiring Boise Family’s Lights Display Leads to Huge Donation for Sick Idaho Kids
The inspiring family behind the donation has lived in their neighborhood since the early 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2006 that their Christmas lights display really started turning heads. We’re talking about the DeBolt Christmas Light Show on Parapet Court. After becoming familiar with Marty Slack’s over-the-top animated home...
Why Now Is The Best Time Serve The City of Nampa
If you're thinking of making a career change and are brave enough to make a positive difference in the community, there could be a job for you in the city of Nampa. Sure, you'll need to meet some serious requirements, but it could wind up being one of the most rewarding careers you ever get to experience.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
Hang Out & Have Hot Cocoa with Boise Cops Tomorrow Jan. 18
Boise, Idaho. Good news! We're all invited to sip hot cocoa and coffee with Boise cops and community leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18th!. In partnership with community leaders and the Idaho Black History Museum at Julia Davis Park, the Boise Police Department is hosting a cocoa and coffee social to spend quality time with the people they serve and protect.
Average Rent In Boise: $900 – $1,900? WHICH ONE IS IT?
It isn't groundbreaking to hear someone complaining about rising rent costs in Boise. They're going up. A lot. The issue is, it seems that the internet is having a difficult time deciding on how much it actually costs to rent a place in Boise. We did some legwork, and it turns out, the web is struggling more than we thought to nail down a number.
One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise
Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?
The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok
Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Two Exciting New Stores Planned for Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023
With a new year comes new plans for Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their website, there are at least two new stores planned for the mall this year. Here’s what we know about them!. Vintage Stock. Every time we ask “what is Boise missing” or “what should fill...
Is “Boise Man” Becoming A Bigger Joke Than “Florida Man?”
Florida man stories are the singular reason for the internet to exist. FLORIDA MAN FIGHTS GATOR WITH HIS FEET WHILE TRYING TO SAVE CHEWING TOBACCO TIN. FLORIDA MAN EVADES POLICE AFTER STEALING 38lbs OF NAPKINS FROM A DOLLAR GENERAL. FLORIDA MAN LOSES LIMB AFTER FREAK DANCE-DANCE-REVOLUTION ACCIDENT. We made all...
Local Man Dies After Crashing Into Freight Train In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho. The Idaho State Journal and Kuna Melba News Staff reports an investigation by the Ada County's Sheriff's Office is underway after a local man was involved in a fatal car crash on Tuesday, Jan. 17 this week. The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. at the railway crossing...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0