Read full article on original website
Related
Group of faith leaders sue challenging Missouri abortion law
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of several Missouri faith leaders on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision asks a court to throw out the state's abortion law, alleging that lawmakers openly invoked their personal religious beliefs in drafting the measure.
Some in Kansas want to hand power to ban abortion to local level
WICHITA — Kansas joins a handful of states debating the power of local governments to restrict abortion. Legislation proposed this week seeks to give local governments the authority to ban abortion. That marked the second bill concerning abortion introduced by Kansas abortion opponents so far this legislative session after a landslide statewide referendum in favor of abortion rights last year.
U.S. Rep. Mann talks Farm Bill, Biden, China, IRS funding
Kansas First District U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann told Salina Post that he is "rolling up his sleeves" to get to work on reauthorizing the Farm Bill, improving transportation and infrastructure, holding China and the Biden administration accountable, IRS funding, and change of House leadership. Farm bill reauthorization. Mann will continue...
Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
Kansas lawmakers debate back-to-school sales tax holiday
TOPEKA — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday. During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of legislation to help out Kansans buying for school in August.
Kansas cops make plea for fentanyl, mental health legislation
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamines. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail...
Interstate 70 reopened from Hays to Colorado
--------- The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Hays because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are reminded to expect an extended closure and postpone westbound travel. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and truck parking fill up. For the latest information...
KDOT: I-70 closed at Goodland
The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are advised to buckle up and stay alert for changing road and weather conditions. For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511...
100mph chase: 13-year-old driver, juvenile passenger arrested
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — State troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway in Nebraska. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
U.S. Coast Guard monitoring Russian spy ship near Hawaii
HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, according to a statement from the guard released late Wednesday. While foreign military vessels may transit freely through the U.S. economic exclusive zone...
NWS: Wintry mix possible tonight in area
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible this evening into tonight in north-central Kansas. Light snowfall accumulations may occur. There could be slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces.
NWS: Chance for snow Friday night into Saturday night
A storm system will spread rain and snow east across the region late Friday night through Saturday evening. The greatest chance for accumulating snowfall will be over central Kansas.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0