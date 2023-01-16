Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Company of Heroes 3 - Official British Forces Sizzle Trailer
The latest Company of Heroes 3 trailer showcases the game's British Forces. Check it out to learn about the strengths of this fighting force, including a look at their vehicles, artillery, and more.
IGN
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer
Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
IGN
How to Promote Units
In Fire Emblem, units can grow in power as they increase in level when earning experience. After a certain point, you can promote them to a higher class which will unlock new skills, weapons, and stat bonuses. This page includes information on how to promote units to new classes in Fire Emblem Engage.
IGN
How to Get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 2023
Join the festivities during the 2023 Lantern Rite Celebration in Genshin Impact and start collecting Festive Fever! The more Festive Fever you gain from completing Lantern Rite mini-events, the closer you get to unlock event exclusive rewards, including a choice of a 4-Star Liyue character. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
Xbox Direct: 3 Predictions for Microsoft’s Much-Needed Showcase
Following Microsoft’s extremely frustrating no-show at The Game Awards last month, the folks at Team Xbox kicked off 2023’s events calendar by announcing its first-ever Xbox Developer_Direct, aka Microsoft Is Finally Stealing the Nintendo Direct Format Just Like Sony Did With State of Play Because This Format Just Works. The broadcast is next Wednesday, January 25, at 12pm PT/3pm ET, and we’ll have it live on all of IGN’s channels. Four games will be highlighted, and one will not: Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Elder Scrolls Online are in, and Starfield is out – with the latter getting its own separate Direct sometime in the future.
IGN
How to Mark Enemies in Fortnite
When you are in the thick of a fight, simply calling out, "there's an enemy there!" to your teammates might not have the effect you want it to have. Instead, pinging or marking your enemies in Fortnite can place an icon on an enemy player, instantly pointing them out to the rest of your team.
IGN
All Dubai Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the shortcuts you'll find while in Dubai during the Dubai - On Top Of The World Mission Stories. There are four shortcuts in total here. Level -1 Lobby Door. This is one of the first shortcut doors you'll see...
IGN
How to Link Your Fire Emblem Heroes Account
Fire Emblem Engage features a special cross-over promotion with the Fire Emblem Heroes Mobile game, and allows players to unlock exclusive rewards by linking your account, including legendary weapons and S-Rank Bond Rings to equip on your characters. This page includes a step-by-step process for how to link your Nintendo Account and gain these rewards.
IGN
All Carpathian Mountains Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki guide covers all of the shortcuts you'll find while on the train during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. There are only two on this level, and they're relatively easy to find and unlock. Passenger Car Door. After you've passed the part of...
IGN
5 Reasons the POCO X4 GT and F4 GT Aren’t Your Average Smartphones
Today, most smartphone companies are arguing about whose phone has more cameras, better night vision, or can zoom in on Harry Styles and Taylor Swift from the cheap seats. POCO, however, is focusing on gamers and those who demand higher performance from their smartphones. Their X4 GT and F4 GT phones have specs that read more like gaming PCs than phones. Liquid cooling, lightning-fast charging, high refresh rates, an LCD screen for the X4 GT, and AMOLED for the F4 GT are how the company is sticking to its philosophy of “Everything you need, nothing you don’t.” The young company seems set on using customer feedback to drive its focus and shake up the smartphone industry. Their goal, as they put it, is to set new benchmarks for aﬀordable phones built with purpose and deliver the amazing performance that they believe tech enthusiasts are looking for.
IGN
Hitman 3 Wiki Guide
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Area Guide covers all of Berlin, which you'll travel to during the Berlin - Apex Predator Mission. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of what undiscovered areas are on each level. There are seven levels in total in and around the nightclub in Berlin,...
IGN
Xbox Hit by Layoffs on Anniversary of Activision Blizzard Announcement
Amidst news of a mass layoff of 10,000 people at Microsoft, a number of employees at Xbox Game Studios The Coalition, 343 Industries, and Bethesda are learning their jobs are being impacted. According to reports at Bloomberg and Kotaku, a number of developers at the three Xbox studios were informed...
IGN
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN
How to Lock On to Monsters
Monster Hunter Rise does have a lock-on camera, and this guide explains how to lock on in Monster Hunter Rise and how to customize the feature with the many options available whether you're playing on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Can you believe Monster Hunter used to not have...
IGN
Why 2022 Signaled a Bright Future for Accessibility in Games
Accessibility is not a trend. With over 400 million disabled players globally, studios are actively working to ensure their games include features and design practices that benefit disabled individuals. From changing key bindings to adjusting subtitle size, accessibility understanding continues to grow with each passing year and 2022 was no exception.
IGN
WoW 10.0.5 Content Update Notes
The 10.0.5 Content Update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is coming, bringing with it a new Trading Post feature, the Primal Storm event, and additional transmog utilities. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving with Patch 10.0.5 for WoW, including the release date and...
IGN
Everything You Need To Know About Buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S
While there are clearly many millions of players who have secured their own current-gen console, lots are still looking. Whether you are trying to figure out which outlets have them available, which console and accessories you should actually buy, and what the pros and cons for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are, we've got you covered. Read on to find all that and more.
IGN
GameSir X2 Pro Review
The X2 Pro is GameSir’s first officially licensed mobile controller designed specifically for use with Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming. It improves on the previous X2 Mobile controller in many ways by adding features that are deserving of the “Pro” moniker, such as programmable back buttons, interchangeable thumbstick caps, and customizable face buttons to suit your playstyle. While the compact size isn’t comfortable for long gaming sessions, this is still a great option for gaming on the go with your Android phone.
IGN
Valorant Dev Riot Games Reportedly Laying Off Across Recruiting, HR and Esports Amid Recent Wave of Tech Downsizing
With the fear of recession looming over everyone's head, it seems like companies, especially in the tech sector, are taking precautions for impending economic downturn with mass layoffs of employees. Recently, Microsoft announced that it would be letting go 10,000 or 5% of its employees, as the tech giants prepare...
Comments / 0