Today, most smartphone companies are arguing about whose phone has more cameras, better night vision, or can zoom in on Harry Styles and Taylor Swift from the cheap seats. POCO, however, is focusing on gamers and those who demand higher performance from their smartphones. Their X4 GT and F4 GT phones have specs that read more like gaming PCs than phones. Liquid cooling, lightning-fast charging, high refresh rates, an LCD screen for the X4 GT, and AMOLED for the F4 GT are how the company is sticking to its philosophy of “Everything you need, nothing you don’t.” The young company seems set on using customer feedback to drive its focus and shake up the smartphone industry. Their goal, as they put it, is to set new benchmarks for aﬀordable phones built with purpose and deliver the amazing performance that they believe tech enthusiasts are looking for.

23 HOURS AGO