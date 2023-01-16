Read full article on original website
IntelliSep Becomes First Sepsis Diagnostic Tool to Receive FDA Clearance
Sepsis is the number 1 cause of death in hospitals. The FDA approval of IntelliSep, the first sepsis diagnostic tool, could change this. Today, Cytovale announced their early sepsis diagnostic test, IntelliSep, received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. Each year, approximately 30 million US adults present to...
Hepatitis C Treatment Also Reduces Liver Disease and Death
What is the hepatitis C treatment uptake among people who inject drugs?. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for hepatitis C virus (HCV) to be eliminated by 2030. While there is no vaccine for HCV, direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) can clear the virus from the body. However, HCV treatment uptake has historically been very low among people who inject drugs (PWID).
New Investigational Therapies for Hepatitis B Virus
Therapies to reach a functional cure for hepatitis B virus may differ among the phases of hepatitis B, including new antiviral agents and immunomodulatory strategies, the study authors predicted. Deaths from hepatitis B virus are expected to peak at 1.14 million by 2035, highlighting the importance of finding successful interventions...
This Week in Infectious Disease, Recapped
1. CDC, FDA Announce Safety Signal Related to the Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine. The two agencies said one of the vaccine surveillance systems prompted an investigation into whether there was a safety concern for ischemic stroke in seniors for this booster.
Drugs Commonly Used to Treat HIV and HBV May Reduce Immune Cells’ Energy
Tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV and hepatitis B, may be simultaneously depleting the energy of immune cells. The antiretroviral drugs tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) are used around the world to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV).
Taking a Daily Oral PrEP or Switching to a Long-Acting Injectable Would Prevent HIV Infections 36% and 44% Respectively
A mathematical modeling study for HPTN 083 demonstrated both forms of PrEP vs not taking anything remained efficacious in preventing infection. Investigators wanted to estimate the impact of PrEP regimens among men who have sex with men (MSM) in Atlanta, Georgia. They performed a mathematical modelling study for HPTN 083, and looked at long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB) and daily oral tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (TDF/FTC) vs not taking PrEP.
Can Exercise Protect Against Severe COVID-19?
A retrospective study showed that exercise was found to have a protective association to adverse COVID-19 outcomes. A recent study showed that being physically inactive and contracting COVID-19 led to a greater chance of hospitalization and mortality. “In the full sample, those who were consistently inactive were 191% more likely...
Continued Declines in Childhood Vaccinations During the Pandemic
Although vaccine rates overall remain high, a new report shows a reduction 2 years in a row, leaving thousands of children not vaccinated against vaccine-preventable viruses. Over the last 2 school years, the national coverage for childhood state-required vaccines among kindergarten students declined from 95% to approximately 93%, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported. During the 2020-21 school year, vaccinations dropped to 94% and during the 2021-22 school year it dropped again to approximately 93%.
IL-6 Inhibitors, Antiplatelets Improve Survival of Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients
Interleukin-6 receptor antagonists and antiplatelets are highly likely to improve long-term survival of critically ill adults with COVID-19, a recent study suggests. Critically ill COVID-19 patients who were treated with interleukin-6 receptor antagonists had the greatest probability of survival at six months among people receiving one or more interventions in six treatment groups, a large international study found.
