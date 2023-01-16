ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Lower as Genesis Prepares to File for Bankruptcy

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is trading in the read as the crypto sector is facing yet another high-profile bankruptcy. Amid mounting pressure and against the backdrop of prolonged confidential negotiations with creditors, cryptocurrency lending giant Genesis Global Capital is reportedly prepping for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to a Bloomberg report.
Doge Co-founder Suggests Crypto Moguls Shorting Dogecoin Likely to Lose, Here's Why

Ripple v. SEC: XRP Holders Rejoice on Latest Scheduling Update, Here's Why

XRP Flips Cardano (ADA) for Most Traded Among Whales, Here's What Is Going On

Ethereum Burn Goes Absolutely 'Bananas' as Both FUD and FOMO on Markets Emerge

Millions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burned as Price Jumps Ahead of Shibarium Release

What Does Chainlink's (LINK) On-Chain Data Suggest About Altcoin's Price?

Enjin Coin (ENJ) Soars 24% to Lead Altcoin Growth, Here's Why

Arthur Hayes Says Bitcoin May Go to $40,000 at This Stage, Shares His Trade Setups

Renowned crypto entrepreneur and former BitMex head Arthur Hayes has stepped into the spotlight with another essay on financial markets, U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy and, of course, cryptocurrencies. Hayes' new piece is called Bouncy Castle. The essay comes at a rather interesting time on the crypto market, with Bitcoin...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 21

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Go-to Cryptocurrency for Big Ethereum (ETH) Whales

Ripple Slams Anon SEC-Supporting Banker's Motion, Here's What's Happening

Ripple's New Commercial Released, Here's What It's About

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 20

Here's How Much Genesis Owes Creditors Like Gemini, Mirana, VanEck and Others

One of the most feared bankruptcies on the market happened: Genesis filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday in the Southern District of New York. Apparently, the firm failed to raise enough funding to cover lending operations, in addition to cutting a large portion of its staff. The company had no...
Tron Founder Justin Sun's Address Moves Millions into USDC, What's Going On

Brad Garlinghouse: Over Half of Total Transaction Volume Runs Through XRP

JPMorgan CEO Calls Bitcoin (BTC) 'Hyped-up Fraud'

In an interview on Thursday morning with CNBC that took place during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, billionaire Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive of banking giant JPMorgan, declared that Bitcoin is "a hyped-up fraud" and not much more than a "pet rock." Dimon went on to...

