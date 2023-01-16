Read full article on original website
kbnd.com
BPRD Wants Input On River Access Designs
BEND, OR -- Bend Parks and Rec is looking for public input on design concepts to improve access at three riverfront parks: McKay, Miller’s Landing and Columbia Park. In 2020, BPRD embarked on a two-year planning process to best manage the increased recreational river use and improve the experience for all users at these parks and protect the surrounding river bank and habitat. The Deschutes River Access & Habitat Restoration Plan identified 28 projects for approximately a 10-year period.
kbnd.com
Smith Rock Footbridge Work To Block Some Access
TERREBONNE, OR -- Smith Rock State Park is slated to get a new, wider pedestrian bridge this summer, which means there will be no bridge access for up to four weeks during construction in mid to late summer. The exact dates depend on nesting season and streamflow. The bridge spans...
kbnd.com
Crook County's Pioneer High Celebrates New Building
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Crook County’s Pioneer High School opened in its new building last month, but the district finally held an official ribbon cutting Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Sarah Johnson is pleased with the facility, "Six classrooms, it has a conference room, a counseling space, it actually has a courtyard out behind it; so there are some picnic tables out there." She tells KBND News it also has a kitchen, testing center and CTE shop space, "In the center, there’s a long row of tables where the students eat and can collaborate and join together. There’s also a pingpong table near the end of it and windows all across that south end. So, it’s just a very nice spot to learn."
kbnd.com
NeighborImpact Breaks Ground On New Food Warehouse
REDMOND, OR -- NeighborImpact plans to build a nearly 11,000-square foot food warehouse in southwest Redmond. The nonprofit hosts a groundbreaking celebration Friday morning. Food Program Director Carly Sanders tells KBND News the current warehouse was built in 1990 when they served around 28,000 people a year. Now, that number is closer to 60,000. "Our service area is about the size of New Jersey - three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. With the growth of Central Oregon, cutbacks in safety net programs, pandemics, we have just seen a huge increase in the demand for food." Before COVID pushed the need even higher, NeighborImpact distributed more food than any other food bank in the state’s food bank network.
kbnd.com
California Pair Rescued From Swamp Wells Butte
BEND, OR -- A California pair needed rescuing from the Swamp Wells Butte area southeast of Bend on Thursday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m., Deschutes County 911 received a call from a 20-year-old man reporting that he and his 19-year-old friend were driving on Forest Service Rd. 1810 when their vehicle slid off the road and high centered in deep snow and ice.
kbnd.com
California Woman Arrested On Drug Charges North Of Bend
BEND, OR -- A California woman was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Bend Thursday evening. At around 5 P.M., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped an SUV for a lane use violation on northbound 97 near milepost 132. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs...
nbc16.com
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
kbnd.com
2023 Bend Brewfest Canceled
BEND, OR -- Organizers of the Bend Brewfest say they’re canceling the 2023 event, typically scheduled for May. A note on their website says it will return when the brewfest can take place in the Hayden Homes Amphitheater - it’s original location. Bend Brewfest is the second largest craft beer festival in the Pacific Northwest.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
kauainownews.com
Volcano Watch: Newberry volcano in Oregon designated as “very high threat” by U.S. Geological Survey
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by scientists and affiliates of the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The shield-shaped stratovolcano is located about 20 miles south of Bend, Oregon, and is one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States. It...
kbnd.com
Bookstore Burglary Suspect Arrested In Sisters
SISTERS, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies arrested a man they say burglarized a Sisters bookstore armed with a hatchet, Tuesday evening. A passing driver called 911 at about 6:15 p.m. to report a man in a ski mask appeared to be breaking into the Lonesome Water Bookstore. When deputies arrived,...
After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
