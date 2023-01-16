Penn State starts search for new assistant coach; Lions receiver situation in portal gains clarity: Newsstand

(Casterline/Getty Images)

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Jan. 16 include the latest on the Lions’ search for a new assistant coach, plus clarity in the transfer portal and more.

It’s time to dive into Monday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a shuffle of the Lions coaching staff. Penn State coach James Franklin relieved receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties on Sunday night. It came just before the program picked up a commitment from transferring Kent State receiver Dante Cephas. Stubblefield was with the Lions for two seasons after a nomadic journey earlier in his coaching career. A university statement said that a national search was underway for Stubblefield’s replacement.

“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Franklin said.

Said Stubblefield:

“I’m so proud of the contributions the wide receivers have made to this team. It has been an honor to help develop a first round draft pick, at this institution, for the first time since 2003. I’m thrilled that a Penn State receiver, now holds the record for the longest reception in Rose Bowl history. It has also been a privilege to work alongside some of the great minds in all of college football.”

In other news, the Lions landed Cephas as their search for receivers in the portal continues. He was one of their top targets all along and adds a veteran presence to a room that will now be led by someone else. It will likely not take Franklin long to make his next pick as a recruiting contact period is underway. Coaches are out on the road traveling this week.

Headlines of the day

Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick: Linder, PennLive

LB Anthony Speca: ‘Penn State is the favorite now’: Snyder, BWI

Penn State Defensive Back, State College Native Keaton Ellis Returning to Nittany Lions for 2023 Season: Fremin, Statecollege.com

PSU leaves strong first impression on four-star OL Blake Frazier: Snyder, BWI

Drew Allar represents ‘great side of NIL’ with children’s book: Allen, Daily Collegian

Four-star OL Chimdy Onoh recaps Penn State official visit: Snyder, BWI

Penn State Linebacker Transfer Receives Offer from West Virginia: Callihan, SI

Quote of the day

“One main thing that stood out was that they really value their athletes after college. They really emphasized the points of what they can do for me after college. They showed me a lot of stuff that I want to do and study, stuff that I’m interested in so that I can be ready for life after football. That really stood out for me.”

–Class of 2023 offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh on his PSU visit.