White County, GA

accesswdun.com

Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO

Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for suspect in East Hall County armed robbery

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday evening at a convenience store in the East Hall County area. According to a press release from the agency, deputies responded at about 8 p.m. to the Don Mangum Grocery at 3752 Harmony Church Road. An initial...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Mary Geneva Crouse, Age 86 Demorest

Mary Geneva Crouse, age 86, of Demorest, Georgia formerly of Christiansburg, Virginia went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Macedonia United Methodist Church, 8578 Duncan Bridge Road, Cleveland, Georgia 30528. Arrangements have...
DEMOREST, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Home Damage In Wednesday Night Blaze

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland home was damaged by fire late Wednesday night. Cleveland Fire Chief Ricky Pruitt said firefighters from Cleveland Fire and White County Fire Services responded to the structure fire at 104 Russell Street at 11:51 PM. Pruitt said upon arrival they made entry into the home and discovered...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Vivian J. Waier, age 93, of Cornelia

Vivian J. Waier, age 93, of Cornelia, Georgia formerly of Saginaw, Michigan went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence with her daughter by her side. Mrs. Waier was born May 8, 1929 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late George and Marion Soltysiak Schramke. In...
CORNELIA, GA
wrwh.com

Linda Fay Wilson, age 60, of Dahlonega

Linda Fay Wilson, 60, of Dahlonega, Ga. died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, January 23, 2023, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Rev. Joey Jones will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Wauka Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
DAHLONEGA, GA
wrwh.com

Deborah Yarber Brown, age 66, of Hollingsworth

Deborah Yarber Brown, age 66, of Hollingsworth, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 surrounded by family. Mrs. Brown was born on December 22, 1956 in Commerce, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father, William A. Payne; and husband, Wayne Alfred Brown. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
BALDWIN, GA
wrwh.com

Burton Named NGTC GOAL Winner

(Clarkesville) – Teresa Burton of Cleveland, Ga., was named North Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner at this week’s Habersham Rotary meeting. Nominated by her instructor, Alex Bladowski, Burton is a culinary arts student at the Currahee campus. GOAL, a statewide program...
CLEVELAND, GA
FOX Carolina

Drugs, child found during search warrant; 2 men arrested, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led arrest of two men on drug charges Thursday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed on Clearmont Road. During the search, additional drugs were seized and a child was found inside the home. The Department of Social Services was contacted and the child was placed in a safe environment.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wrwh.com

Cleveland And White County Complete Intergovernmental Election Agreement

(Cleveland)- White County and the City of Cleveland have worked out an Intergovernmental Agreement that calls for the county elections division to conduct this year’s Cleveland municipal election in November of this year. The agreement received the White County Commission approval during a called meeting Tuesday. During that meeting,...
CLEVELAND, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners consider turning old mall into 79-acre live/work space

At Tuesday’s meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners reviewed plans to tear down part of Georgia Square Mall for the building of a 78.4-acre housing and commercial development. The plan proposes building around 200 townhomes and 1,000 multi-family units, for a total of 1,200 new residences near Atlanta Highway. Developers say...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

