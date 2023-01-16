Read full article on original website
Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO
Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a Chick-fil-A in Canton during Friday’s lunch rush, authorities said....
Hall County inmate who escaped a work detail captured in Buford
A Hall County inmate who walked away from a work release detail on Dec. 22 is back in custody. On Friday, deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office located 45-year-old Cedric Demitri Rogers, of Flowery Branch, at an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road. Rogers...
Authorities searching for suspect in East Hall County armed robbery
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday evening at a convenience store in the East Hall County area. According to a press release from the agency, deputies responded at about 8 p.m. to the Don Mangum Grocery at 3752 Harmony Church Road. An initial...
Mary Geneva Crouse, Age 86 Demorest
Mary Geneva Crouse, age 86, of Demorest, Georgia formerly of Christiansburg, Virginia went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Macedonia United Methodist Church, 8578 Duncan Bridge Road, Cleveland, Georgia 30528. Arrangements have...
Cleveland Home Damage In Wednesday Night Blaze
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland home was damaged by fire late Wednesday night. Cleveland Fire Chief Ricky Pruitt said firefighters from Cleveland Fire and White County Fire Services responded to the structure fire at 104 Russell Street at 11:51 PM. Pruitt said upon arrival they made entry into the home and discovered...
Vivian J. Waier, age 93, of Cornelia
Vivian J. Waier, age 93, of Cornelia, Georgia formerly of Saginaw, Michigan went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence with her daughter by her side. Mrs. Waier was born May 8, 1929 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late George and Marion Soltysiak Schramke. In...
Linda Fay Wilson, age 60, of Dahlonega
Linda Fay Wilson, 60, of Dahlonega, Ga. died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, January 23, 2023, at W. R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Rev. Joey Jones will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Wauka Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Deborah Yarber Brown, age 66, of Hollingsworth
Deborah Yarber Brown, age 66, of Hollingsworth, Georgia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 surrounded by family. Mrs. Brown was born on December 22, 1956 in Commerce, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father, William A. Payne; and husband, Wayne Alfred Brown. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
Forsyth County Blotter: Traffic stops lead to DUI arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 6, a deputy observed a Honda Civic traveling on Peachtree Parkway at Sharon Road with no headlights or tail lights on.
Burton Named NGTC GOAL Winner
(Clarkesville) – Teresa Burton of Cleveland, Ga., was named North Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner at this week’s Habersham Rotary meeting. Nominated by her instructor, Alex Bladowski, Burton is a culinary arts student at the Currahee campus. GOAL, a statewide program...
Pot bust leads to seizure of car worth $100,000, Hart County deputies say
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies serving search warrants this week got more than they bargained for when they found more than 40 pounds of drugs and a car worth more than $100,000, officials said. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said deputies, with the help of agents from the Georgia...
Drugs, child found during search warrant; 2 men arrested, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led arrest of two men on drug charges Thursday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed on Clearmont Road. During the search, additional drugs were seized and a child was found inside the home. The Department of Social Services was contacted and the child was placed in a safe environment.
North Georgia dam operated in emergency mode after gate got stuck open
GORDON COUNTY. Ga. — North Georgia officials confirmed there was some minor flooding after an issue with a dam gate on Tuesday morning. The Carter’s Dam had to operate in emergency mode for about an hour after a gate got stuck open, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The gate issue was resolved around 12:52 p.m.
NE Ga police blotter: Hartwell drug suspects ID’d, Gainesville robbery suspects arrested
We have this morning the names of the two people arrested in this week’s drug raids in Hart County: the Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell says 25 year-old Bryson Jordan and 21 year-old Alilse Scott were caught with forty pounds of pot; also firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. They’re facing marijuana trafficking charges.
Cleveland And White County Complete Intergovernmental Election Agreement
(Cleveland)- White County and the City of Cleveland have worked out an Intergovernmental Agreement that calls for the county elections division to conduct this year’s Cleveland municipal election in November of this year. The agreement received the White County Commission approval during a called meeting Tuesday. During that meeting,...
Law firm representing family of UGA player killed in crash abruptly cancels plans for legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of Devin Willock announced Thursday that they are not pursuing legal action after his death in a car crash last weekend, despite an earlier announcement that they planned to. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Athens, where attorneys with Go Big Injury...
Nearly $85K worth of drugs seized in Hall County, 3 arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office along with federal authorities netted three arrests and thousands of dollars worth of drugs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday afternoon, investigators carried out a search warrant at an apartment complex in the...
ACC Commissioners consider turning old mall into 79-acre live/work space
At Tuesday’s meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners reviewed plans to tear down part of Georgia Square Mall for the building of a 78.4-acre housing and commercial development. The plan proposes building around 200 townhomes and 1,000 multi-family units, for a total of 1,200 new residences near Atlanta Highway. Developers say...
