Michigan RB Donovan Edwards talks upcoming surgery, Blake Corum return, more
Michigan Wolverines football junior running back Donovan Edwards, along with two teammates — sophomore tight end Colston Loveland and sophomore cornerback Will Johnson — hosted a youth camp in the Detroit area on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In an exclusive conversation with TheWolverine.com, Edwards provided an update on his right hand injury, discussed his 2022 season and weighed in on senior running back Blake Corum opting to return to school rather than jump to the NFL.
Comments / 0