By Tom Kakert
 5 days ago
Photo: Des Moines Register

This week on the Hawkeye Report Podcast, we look back on the life and legacy for the great Chris Street. January 19th will mark 30 years since his tragic passing and we are joined by his teammates, Kenyon Murray and Kevin Skillet. They stroll down memory lane with a heavy heart marking the time since his passing and look back at that very sad day.

We discuss with Murray about his deep relationship with Street’s parents, Mike and Patti, and how he named his son, Kris, after Chris Street. We also talk about the emotions of this potentially being the last time Kris Murray will play in an Iowa uniform on this annual home game around Street’s passing date.

Then we turn our attention to the red hot Iowa basketball team and look back at their victory over Maryland on Sunday afternoon. The big game from Tony Perkins and what that means for the Hawkeyes moving forward.

Finally we wrap up discussing three future Hawkeyes: Brock Harding, Owen Freeman, and Pryce Sandfort. We went to see all three on Saturday and we give our thoughts on their play and how they will fit together once they get to Iowa City.

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

