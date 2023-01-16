Arkansas has four seasons. It’s not uncommon for all four seasons to show up in a single week. We may get snow on a Tuesday and reach into the 70s by Thursday, but overall, our winters are mild, and our diverse landscape makes the state a hot spot for birds and birders alike. Geographically, the state is situated to attract birds from both eastern and western locales as they travel along their migration routes. Whether you are an avid birder building a life list or a casual birder just hoping to spot something cool, Arkansas has an excellent reputation amongst our feathered friends.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO