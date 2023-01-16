Read full article on original website
Arkansas Department of Health issues warning about eating fish caught from Bull Shoals and Norfolk lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health has warned about walleye caught from either Bull Shoals or Norfolk lakes.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
agfc.com
Yellville youth hunters dominate statewide squirrel hunt
YELLVILLE — With more than 110 teams participating in last weekend’s statewide Big Squirrel Challenge, hunters young and old were rekindling the passion of small game hunting throughout Arkansas. When the sound of rimfire rifles and shotguns had ended for the morning and weigh-ins were concluded, it was a youth team in northern Arkansas who turned in the day’s heaviest three-squirrel limit.
Bill would require Arkansas school districts to accept foreign exchange students from reputable agencies
This week, several bills impacting education are being discussed, including one that would clarify Arkansas law to require public school districts to admit foreign exchange students utilizing reputable agencies.
dequeenbee.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Arkansas using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
onlyinark.com
Your Guide to Birding in Arkansas
Arkansas has four seasons. It’s not uncommon for all four seasons to show up in a single week. We may get snow on a Tuesday and reach into the 70s by Thursday, but overall, our winters are mild, and our diverse landscape makes the state a hot spot for birds and birders alike. Geographically, the state is situated to attract birds from both eastern and western locales as they travel along their migration routes. Whether you are an avid birder building a life list or a casual birder just hoping to spot something cool, Arkansas has an excellent reputation amongst our feathered friends.
kuaf.com
Energy Policy in Arkansas and Beyond
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas CEO Buddy Hasten discusses international, national and state energy policy. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
Gov. Sanders reverses official position of Arkansas governor’s office on ban of mask mandates
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities.
Arkansas House Bill would allow tax exemptions for teachers
A bill filed in the Arkansas House of Representatives earlier this week would create an income tax exemption for teachers.
hopeprescott.com
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
Kait 8
Bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. If approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to prevent a woman from being...
redriverradio.org
Arkansas Medicaid Expansion Program Faces Funding Hurdles
ARKANSAS MEDICAID- When Medicaid Expansion became effective in 2014 under the Obama administration, most states accepted some form of the federal program to provide healthcare coverage to their lower-income working-poor; but most southern “red states” refused to sign on. However Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas accepted the Medicaid Expansion.
talkbusiness.net
Cotton prices soar in 2022; projected to drop in 2023
Cotton prices soared upwards in 2022, but this year that trend may begin to fall. Prices are projected to be lower in 2023 along with acres. Last year’s growing season was marked by severe drought that smothered cotton planting in west Texas and the American Southwest. The drought would eventually catch up with the Mid-South, but with somewhat better results.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
dequeenbee.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
41st Annual Arkansas Marine Expo kicks off this weekend
The 41st Annual Arkansas Marine Expo kicks off Friday in downtown Little Rock’s Statehouse Convention Center.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
