APPLETON, Wis. — John Heider had been out of school for five years and had contemplated returning multiple times. But all the pieces never seemed to fall into place. Then he heard about a partnership between Fox Valley Technical College, UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay. This agreement would allow all his general education credits to transfer to UWO or UWGB, and also make him eligible for financial aid.

APPLETON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO