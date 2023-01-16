Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
Fox11online.com
Proposed design for Appleton Library eliminates and shifts elements of earlier versions
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Those anxious for the downtown Appleton Public Library to reopen will have to wait. But officials involved in the planning believe changes made to the design are a step in the right direction. “This design is responsive to our community's feedback, and it is going to serve...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
spectrumnews1.com
Agreement signed by FVTC, UWO and UWGB makes life easier for students
APPLETON, Wis. — John Heider had been out of school for five years and had contemplated returning multiple times. But all the pieces never seemed to fall into place. Then he heard about a partnership between Fox Valley Technical College, UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay. This agreement would allow all his general education credits to transfer to UWO or UWGB, and also make him eligible for financial aid.
seehafernews.com
What’s Next for the Former Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau Building?
Ever since the Cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers ended their collaboration with the Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau people have been wondering what will happen to the organization’s old building. We asked Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels if he knows what Illinois developer GMX Real Estate Group Acquisitions...
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate National Popcorn day with Menasha-based “Mike’s Popcorn”
(WFRV) – Celebrate National Popcorn day with Mike’s Popcorn. The family started serving up the treat in 1968. The business, based in Menasha, started with a small stand and has grown to a national brand. We get a taste of what makes them so successful, in this segment.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh restaurant week highlights 33 local eateries providing unique meals for discounted prices
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – January 19 is the first day of Oshkosh’s restaurant week. The owner of one of the 33 participating restaurants says the week will satisfy Oshkosh residents’ tastebuds. “The things you can get here during restaurant week, like most restaurants, are not things you...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Manufacturing / Warehouse for rent in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A 28,560-square-foot building is for rent in West Bend, WI. Availability is April 1, 2023. Suitable for manufacturing or warehouse space. Details below.
wearegreenbay.com
Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend’s The District project to be completed by end of 2023
WEST BEND — After falling behind an initial schedule, The District construction project for two mixed-use residential buildings in downtown West Bend is now on track to have one building completed in spring 2023 and the other by the end of the year. The District construction project, at the...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna High School hopes new sign sheds light on history of its 'Galloping Ghost'
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WLUK) -- Nearly a year after students raised concerns about the statue in front of Kaukauna High School, a new sign has been added with the hopes of providing a bit more context regarding the unique galloping ghost mascot. Several students voiced their concerns last spring, saying they...
wearegreenbay.com
Think Spring with Dramm Corporation in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Snow may be in the forecast but it’s never too early to think about gardening. They’ve been making watering tools for 80 years locally and today Hans Dramm, President of Dramm Corporation visited Local 5 Live with how they started in Manitowoc, a look at their new building, plus what’s new for the Spring.
wearegreenbay.com
Farm Family: Paulie’s Chop Shop
(WFRV) – This week’s Farm Family opened a new butcher shop in Luxemburg. The owner, Paul Wery used several sources to fund the venture including Kickstarter and state grants. In this segment, he explains the need for more processors to strengthen the meat industry. Paulie’s Chop Shop has...
wxerfm.com
The Top Ten Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 1/20/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 10 things happening around Sheboygan!. There’s a School’s Out Day Camp at YMCA Camp Y-Koda today (Friday). There’s camp activities planned for school-aged day campers all day! https://sheboygancountyymca.org/camp-y-koda/. There’s public ice skating at...
wearegreenbay.com
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student wins regional theater competition, first in school history
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) student Chase Grabowski won first place at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival last weekend. Grabowski’s reaction to the win was “complete and utter shock. I haven’t really processed the magnitude of it.”. He is...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leadership Begins Discussion Regarding Golf Cart Regulations in the City
Last year, the big topic of discussion in Two Rivers was a proposal to allow ATV and UTV usage on city streets. Now, the City Council is discussing the golf cart regulations. City Manager Greg Buckley tells us that the Council recently realized that the local regulations do not match state law in regard to where golf carts can and cannot be used.
wxerfm.com
Lakeland U’s New ESports Coach is Sheboygan Native
Amahn Green may have big shoes to fill, but Sheboygan native Brett Sheldon appears to be the right fit as he takes over as Lakeland’s Head Coach of the Muskie’s ESports team. Green, the program’s inaugural head coach and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, has returned to...
wearegreenbay.com
Winter Star and Laser shows at the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – Jam to music like the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd synchronized to lasers, all while learning from the experts. Local 5 Live visited the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh with the latest on their Star and Laser shows. Details from uwosh.edu:. Star Show Schedule. STAR SHOW TIMES. JANUARY...
wearegreenbay.com
How kids in the Fox Valley spent their snow day
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many children in the Fox Valley had off school today for the snow. At Heesakker Park in Little Chute, families spent the day sledding down the hill. Village native Erica Daily took a half day at work so she could take her two children,...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Copper
Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
