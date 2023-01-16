ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Agreement signed by FVTC, UWO and UWGB makes life easier for students

APPLETON, Wis. — John Heider had been out of school for five years and had contemplated returning multiple times. But all the pieces never seemed to fall into place. Then he heard about a partnership between Fox Valley Technical College, UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay. This agreement would allow all his general education credits to transfer to UWO or UWGB, and also make him eligible for financial aid.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend’s The District project to be completed by end of 2023

WEST BEND — After falling behind an initial schedule, The District construction project for two mixed-use residential buildings in downtown West Bend is now on track to have one building completed in spring 2023 and the other by the end of the year. The District construction project, at the...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Think Spring with Dramm Corporation in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Snow may be in the forecast but it’s never too early to think about gardening. They’ve been making watering tools for 80 years locally and today Hans Dramm, President of Dramm Corporation visited Local 5 Live with how they started in Manitowoc, a look at their new building, plus what’s new for the Spring.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Farm Family: Paulie’s Chop Shop

(WFRV) – This week’s Farm Family opened a new butcher shop in Luxemburg. The owner, Paul Wery used several sources to fund the venture including Kickstarter and state grants. In this segment, he explains the need for more processors to strengthen the meat industry. Paulie’s Chop Shop has...
LUXEMBURG, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top Ten Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday 1/20/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 10 things happening around Sheboygan!. There’s a School’s Out Day Camp at YMCA Camp Y-Koda today (Friday). There’s camp activities planned for school-aged day campers all day! https://sheboygancountyymca.org/camp-y-koda/. There’s public ice skating at...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wxerfm.com

Lakeland U’s New ESports Coach is Sheboygan Native

Amahn Green may have big shoes to fill, but Sheboygan native Brett Sheldon appears to be the right fit as he takes over as Lakeland’s Head Coach of the Muskie’s ESports team. Green, the program’s inaugural head coach and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, has returned to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winter Star and Laser shows at the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – Jam to music like the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd synchronized to lasers, all while learning from the experts. Local 5 Live visited the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh with the latest on their Star and Laser shows. Details from uwosh.edu:. Star Show Schedule. STAR SHOW TIMES. JANUARY...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How kids in the Fox Valley spent their snow day

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many children in the Fox Valley had off school today for the snow. At Heesakker Park in Little Chute, families spent the day sledding down the hill. Village native Erica Daily took a half day at work so she could take her two children,...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Copper

Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy