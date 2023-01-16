ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs

Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
DALLAS, TX
Lakers' Game Plan Criticized by Fans After LeBron James, LA Lose to Kings

NBA fans ripped the Los Angeles Lakers and their coaching after another late-game gaffe contributed to a 116-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to cut the deficit from four to one, but Max Christie was called for a clear-path foul on Kings center Richaun Holmes off the inbound, giving the Kings two free throws and the ball in the waning seconds:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens

The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
SEATTLE, WA
Knicks' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks have the chance to find roster reinforcements at the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The way this roster has trended up of late, perhaps the right incoming piece or two could help guide this team to a deep playoff run. Since Dec. 4, the Knicks are tied...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Execs Believe Nets Will Agree to New Contract with Star PG

The Brooklyn Nets and point guard Kyrie Irving endured a tumultuous start to the 2022-23 season, but the situation has turned a corner for the better. The positive direction Irving has taken is so impactful that "several NBA executives" told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto there's a belief that he will remain with the Nets beyond this season. The 30-year-old is playing the year on a $37 million player option and can become a free agent this summer.
BROOKLYN, NY
MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López

Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team. That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Woj: 'Hope' Is Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Returns from Knee Injury by Monday

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly hoping to return to the lineup soon after being sidelined with knee soreness. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo aims to be back on the floor "at the latest" by Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. He also has a chance to return Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Updated 2023 NBA All-Star Starter and Reserve Picks

Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City wraps on Jan. 21, and we'll get the initial rosters once player and media ballots are counted on Jan. 26. That means we're getting these updated (and final) All-Star roster predictions in just under the wire. When last...

