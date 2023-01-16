Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rui Hachimura Trade Talks Started by Wizards; Multiple West Teams Linked
As he plays out the final season of his rookie contract, Rui Hachimura could be moved by the Washington Wizards ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Josh Robbins, the Wizards have started trade talks involving Hachimura, and "several" Western Conference teams are interested.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Willing to Move 1st-Round Pick, Take on Salary for Good Player
The Phoenix Suns are desperate for help ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and it appears the franchise could be aggressive in its approach to acquiring new players under incoming governor Mat Ishbia. Phoenix is willing to move a first-round pick and potentially take on salary long-term "for...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Bucks Mutually Agree to Seek Trade for Forward at Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran big man Serge Ibaka are reportedly on the same page about finding a new home ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bucks and Ibaka have mutually agreed to seek out a trade partner.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs
Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
Bleacher Report
Shannon Sharpe Has Heated Exchange With Grizzlies, Ja Morant's Dad Tee at Lakers Game
Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of the Memphis Grizzlies and the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Tee Morant, during the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win on Friday night. As seen in the following video, Sharpe got into a shouting match with the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Luka Dončić 'Strongly Indicated' He Wants Mavs Roster Upgraded
Having carried a heavy load already this season, Luka Dončić wants the Dallas Mavericks to be aggressive with their roster management. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Dončić has "strongly indicated" he wants the team to upgrade ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Mark Cuban later denied...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Game Plan Criticized by Fans After LeBron James, LA Lose to Kings
NBA fans ripped the Los Angeles Lakers and their coaching after another late-game gaffe contributed to a 116-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to cut the deficit from four to one, but Max Christie was called for a clear-path foul on Kings center Richaun Holmes off the inbound, giving the Kings two free throws and the ball in the waning seconds:
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Lakers Thrill NBA Twitter With 'Best Win' of Season vs. Grizzlies
Behind another strong effort from LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers secured what was perhaps a season-defining win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. L.A. trailed by four at halftime and eight after three quarters, but the team stormed back in the final frame to secure a 122-121 victory at home.
Bleacher Report
Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens
The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks have the chance to find roster reinforcements at the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The way this roster has trended up of late, perhaps the right incoming piece or two could help guide this team to a deep playoff run. Since Dec. 4, the Knicks are tied...
LeBron James Stands Up for Shannon Sharpe After Courtside Altercation With Ja Morant, His Father
Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe and current FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe engaged in a verbal altercation with multiple players... The post LeBron James Stands Up for Shannon Sharpe After Courtside Altercation With Ja Morant, His Father appeared first on Outsider.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Execs Believe Nets Will Agree to New Contract with Star PG
The Brooklyn Nets and point guard Kyrie Irving endured a tumultuous start to the 2022-23 season, but the situation has turned a corner for the better. The positive direction Irving has taken is so impactful that "several NBA executives" told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto there's a belief that he will remain with the Nets beyond this season. The 30-year-old is playing the year on a $37 million player option and can become a free agent this summer.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López
Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team. That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman's Development 'Not Aligning' with Team's Title Hopes
Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman had high expectations entering the NBA after being selected second overall in the 2020 draft, but he hasn't lived up to the hype thus far, and now the Dubs are considering moving him ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to Ric...
Bleacher Report
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: 'Highlight Culture Has Absolutely Killed' Basketball
The internet has undoubtedly changed how sports are covered and consumed around the globe. Austin Rivers isn't feeling one particular aspect of that phenomenon. The Minnesota Timberwolves' veteran guard said on his podcast that he doesn't like the "highlight culture" that has been created at every level of basketball:. While...
Bleacher Report
Giants vs. Eagles: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the third time this season in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, but only one of those NFC East battles should be taken into account when setting daily fantasy football lineups. Philadelphia's 48-22 shellacking of the Giants in Week 14...
Bleacher Report
Woj: 'Hope' Is Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Returns from Knee Injury by Monday
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly hoping to return to the lineup soon after being sidelined with knee soreness. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo aims to be back on the floor "at the latest" by Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. He also has a chance to return Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NBA All-Star Starter and Reserve Picks
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City wraps on Jan. 21, and we'll get the initial rosters once player and media ballots are counted on Jan. 26. That means we're getting these updated (and final) All-Star roster predictions in just under the wire. When last...
Bleacher Report
Steph Curry, Warriors Lambasted by NBA Twitter for Collapse vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics
The Golden State Warriors looked to be well on their way to stealing a road win over the Boston Celtics in Thursday's rematch of last year's NBA Finals. However, a fourth-quarter lull spelled doom for Golden State as it went on to suffer a 121-118 overtime loss at TD Garden.
Bleacher Report
NHL Trade Rumors: Bo Horvat Talks 'Have Intensified'; Bruins, Red Wings, More Linked
Bo Horvat is arguably the biggest name available on the market ahead of the NHL's March 3 trade deadline, and talks "have intensified" for the Vancouver Canucks star, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. On Monday, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said the Canucks had made their best contract...
