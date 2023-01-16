The Brooklyn Nets and point guard Kyrie Irving endured a tumultuous start to the 2022-23 season, but the situation has turned a corner for the better. The positive direction Irving has taken is so impactful that "several NBA executives" told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto there's a belief that he will remain with the Nets beyond this season. The 30-year-old is playing the year on a $37 million player option and can become a free agent this summer.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO