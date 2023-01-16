Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical GardenRoger MarshFlorida State
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Miami-Dade government to purchase $175 million worth of electric busesUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Biggest cinema in Miami Beach to closeAsh JurbergMiami Beach, FL
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Bucks Mutually Agree to Seek Trade for Forward at Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran big man Serge Ibaka are reportedly on the same page about finding a new home ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bucks and Ibaka have mutually agreed to seek out a trade partner.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rui Hachimura Trade Talks Started by Wizards; Multiple West Teams Linked
As he plays out the final season of his rookie contract, Rui Hachimura could be moved by the Washington Wizards ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Josh Robbins, the Wizards have started trade talks involving Hachimura, and "several" Western Conference teams are interested.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Luka Dončić 'Strongly Indicated' He Wants Mavs Roster Upgraded
Having carried a heavy load already this season, Luka Dončić wants the Dallas Mavericks to be aggressive with their roster management. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Dončić has "strongly indicated" he wants the team to upgrade ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Mark Cuban later denied...
Bleacher Report
Shannon Sharpe Has Heated Exchange With Grizzlies, Ja Morant's Dad Tee at Lakers Game
Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of the Memphis Grizzlies and the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Tee Morant, during the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win on Friday night. As seen in the following video, Sharpe got into a shouting match with the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs
Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
LeBron James Stands Up for Shannon Sharpe After Courtside Altercation With Ja Morant, His Father
Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe and current FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe engaged in a verbal altercation with multiple players... The post LeBron James Stands Up for Shannon Sharpe After Courtside Altercation With Ja Morant, His Father appeared first on Outsider.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Game Plan Criticized by Fans After LeBron James, LA Lose to Kings
NBA fans ripped the Los Angeles Lakers and their coaching after another late-game gaffe contributed to a 116-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to cut the deficit from four to one, but Max Christie was called for a clear-path foul on Kings center Richaun Holmes off the inbound, giving the Kings two free throws and the ball in the waning seconds:
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Lakers Thrill NBA Twitter With 'Best Win' of Season vs. Grizzlies
Behind another strong effort from LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers secured what was perhaps a season-defining win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. L.A. trailed by four at halftime and eight after three quarters, but the team stormed back in the final frame to secure a 122-121 victory at home.
Bleacher Report
Mavericks Must Use 2023 NBA Trade Deadline to Help Luka Dončić
Luka Dončić scored an even 30 points on the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. It was the 31st time he'd reached that plateau this season, meaning he's gotten there in just over 75 percent of his appearances. The problem is that those 30 points came in a loss, bringing...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López
Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team. That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.
Bleacher Report
NBA 'Making Progress' on Midseason Tournament, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum Says
The NBA is "making progress" on adding a midseason tournament to the regular-season schedule in the future, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports last week. "We are making progress," Tatum said. "All of those discussions are positive. There's a lot of stakeholders, logistics that would have...
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks have the chance to find roster reinforcements at the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The way this roster has trended up of late, perhaps the right incoming piece or two could help guide this team to a deep playoff run. Since Dec. 4, the Knicks are tied...
Bleacher Report
Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens
The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Willing to Move 1st-Round Pick, Take on Salary for Good Player
The Phoenix Suns are desperate for help ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and it appears the franchise could be aggressive in its approach to acquiring new players under incoming governor Mat Ishbia. Phoenix is willing to move a first-round pick and potentially take on salary long-term "for...
Bleacher Report
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: 'Highlight Culture Has Absolutely Killed' Basketball
The internet has undoubtedly changed how sports are covered and consumed around the globe. Austin Rivers isn't feeling one particular aspect of that phenomenon. The Minnesota Timberwolves' veteran guard said on his podcast that he doesn't like the "highlight culture" that has been created at every level of basketball:. While...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green Wants to Play 'For Another 4 Years,' Won't Play Until Age 40
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green set a potential timeline for when he might step away from the NBA and call it a career. Green said on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast he has considered 15 seasons a reasonable target to hit. He explained he has come to that conclusion in part because, being such a prodigious trash talker, he doesn't want to be on the receiving end of verbal barbs from his peers (warning: video contains profanity):
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Kuminga, Wiseman, Moody Not Being Shopped Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Golden State Warriors could use more proven players heading into the second half of the 2022-23 season, but Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported they are unlikely to move Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman or Moses Moody. "They aren't actively shopping their three recent lottery picks, according to those sources...
Bleacher Report
Woj: 'Hope' Is Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Returns from Knee Injury by Monday
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly hoping to return to the lineup soon after being sidelined with knee soreness. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo aims to be back on the floor "at the latest" by Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. He also has a chance to return Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Has Drawn Interest from Heat amid Lakers, Bucks Buzz
As the New York Knicks explore deals involving Cam Reddish, the Miami Heat have expressed interest in the 23-year-old forward. Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Heat are among the teams that have called the Knicks about Reddish's availability dating back to last year's trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported...
Comments / 0