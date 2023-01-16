ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs

Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Game Plan Criticized by Fans After LeBron James, LA Lose to Kings

NBA fans ripped the Los Angeles Lakers and their coaching after another late-game gaffe contributed to a 116-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to cut the deficit from four to one, but Max Christie was called for a clear-path foul on Kings center Richaun Holmes off the inbound, giving the Kings two free throws and the ball in the waning seconds:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Mavericks Must Use 2023 NBA Trade Deadline to Help Luka Dončić

Luka Dončić scored an even 30 points on the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. It was the 31st time he'd reached that plateau this season, meaning he's gotten there in just over 75 percent of his appearances. The problem is that those 30 points came in a loss, bringing...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López

Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team. That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

NBA 'Making Progress' on Midseason Tournament, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum Says

The NBA is "making progress" on adding a midseason tournament to the regular-season schedule in the future, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports last week. "We are making progress," Tatum said. "All of those discussions are positive. There's a lot of stakeholders, logistics that would have...
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks have the chance to find roster reinforcements at the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The way this roster has trended up of late, perhaps the right incoming piece or two could help guide this team to a deep playoff run. Since Dec. 4, the Knicks are tied...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens

The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Draymond Green Wants to Play 'For Another 4 Years,' Won't Play Until Age 40

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green set a potential timeline for when he might step away from the NBA and call it a career. Green said on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast he has considered 15 seasons a reasonable target to hit. He explained he has come to that conclusion in part because, being such a prodigious trash talker, he doesn't want to be on the receiving end of verbal barbs from his peers (warning: video contains profanity):
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Woj: 'Hope' Is Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Returns from Knee Injury by Monday

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly hoping to return to the lineup soon after being sidelined with knee soreness. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo aims to be back on the floor "at the latest" by Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. He also has a chance to return Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
MILWAUKEE, WI

