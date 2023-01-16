ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant

An altercation broke out between Shannon Sharpe and some Memphis Grizzlies players during halftime of Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Sharpe, who is a TV host for FOX Sports, got into a shouting match with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Sharpe told Brooks he was too small to... The post Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Game Plan Criticized by Fans After LeBron James, LA Lose to Kings

NBA fans ripped the Los Angeles Lakers and their coaching after another late-game gaffe contributed to a 116-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to cut the deficit from four to one, but Max Christie was called for a clear-path foul on Kings center Richaun Holmes off the inbound, giving the Kings two free throws and the ball in the waning seconds:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens

The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs

Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Mavericks Must Use 2023 NBA Trade Deadline to Help Luka Dončić

Luka Dončić scored an even 30 points on the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. It was the 31st time he'd reached that plateau this season, meaning he's gotten there in just over 75 percent of his appearances. The problem is that those 30 points came in a loss, bringing...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Woj: 'Hope' Is Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Returns from Knee Injury by Monday

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly hoping to return to the lineup soon after being sidelined with knee soreness. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Antetokounmpo aims to be back on the floor "at the latest" by Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. He also has a chance to return Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Draymond Green Wants to Play 'For Another 4 Years,' Won't Play Until Age 40

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green set a potential timeline for when he might step away from the NBA and call it a career. Green said on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast he has considered 15 seasons a reasonable target to hit. He explained he has come to that conclusion in part because, being such a prodigious trash talker, he doesn't want to be on the receiving end of verbal barbs from his peers (warning: video contains profanity):
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks have the chance to find roster reinforcements at the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The way this roster has trended up of late, perhaps the right incoming piece or two could help guide this team to a deep playoff run. Since Dec. 4, the Knicks are tied...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NBA All-Star Starter and Reserve Picks

Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City wraps on Jan. 21, and we'll get the initial rosters once player and media ballots are counted on Jan. 26. That means we're getting these updated (and final) All-Star roster predictions in just under the wire. When last...
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: John Collins Trade Talks with Hawks 'Dormant'; Latest Jae Crowder Buzz

The Miami Heat are looking to make upgrades ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and one of their top targets has been Atlanta Hawks veteran John Collins. However, discussions between the Heat and Hawks on a deal involving Collins have "gone dormant," according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney. While talks could pick up again, Deveney reported that there is some concern in Miami that Collins wouldn't be a good fit with star center Bam Adebayo.
ATLANTA, GA

