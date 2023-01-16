The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, with an estimated value of over $82.3 billion by 2027. The legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use has led to an explosion of new companies entering the market, each one vying for a piece of the pie. And with new companies popping up every day, it can be hard to stand out in this sea of new players. However, Los Angeles-based The Cure Company has managed to do just that.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO