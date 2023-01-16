The sting of the one-point Purdue loss still has not worn off, but life in the Big Ten does not allow you time to dwell on things. Maybe that is a good thing. MSU welcomed Rutgers to East Lansing looking to right the ship. Rutgers, on the other hand, has climbed into the top 25 for the first time this season by winning 7 of their last 8 including handing Purdue their only loss. So MSU definitely was going to have to play well to get this win.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO