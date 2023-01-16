ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theonlycolors.com

Who should take on Malik Hall’s Minutes While He is Out? It’s Not Who You Think

Michigan State has gone from doom and gloom about Senior forward Malik Hall’s injury status on Monday, to a much more encouraging outlook on Wednesday. In a press conference on Wednesday, MSU coach Tom Izzo said a new review of Hall’s injury indicated it would be possible the crucial player could be back in action sometime in February. This was a substantial improvement from reports from just a few days ago suggesting Hall was potentially done for the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

MSU knocks off Rutgers 70-57: Recap & Analysis

The sting of the one-point Purdue loss still has not worn off, but life in the Big Ten does not allow you time to dwell on things. Maybe that is a good thing. MSU welcomed Rutgers to East Lansing looking to right the ship. Rutgers, on the other hand, has climbed into the top 25 for the first time this season by winning 7 of their last 8 including handing Purdue their only loss. So MSU definitely was going to have to play well to get this win.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Faces Rutgers in Another Big Ten Battle in East Lansing

It hasn’t taken long for MSU’s men’s basketball season to go from feeling relatively safe to dangling off of a mid-January cliff in Big Ten play. After the huge road win in Madison, the future looked bright. After late game struggles against Illinois, it would have still seemed at least somewhat bright, but then Malik Hall re-injured his foot, and the hope began to dim as the severity of Hall’s injury remained unclear.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy