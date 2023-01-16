ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
'It's an honor': Jim Schwartz introduced as Cleveland Browns DC, recalls beginning his NFL career with organization

BEREA, Ohio — Over the years, the Browns have sometimes been criticized for "winning the press conference" more often than they win football games. That may be true, and at the end of the day, no one cares what you say into the microphone if you don't back it up with results on the field. Still, first impressions always help, and Jim Schwartz certainly made a good one on Wednesday.
5 potential Cleveland Browns free agent targets after Jim Schwartz hiring

CLEVELAND — Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential defensive free agents the Browns could target in the offseason ahead following the hiring of their new defensive coordinator. Javon Hargrave, defensive...
Is Sean Payton worth it?

NEW ORLEANS — While Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson are garnering most of the headlines entering free agency, one of the biggest potential moves in the NFL doesn’t involve a player, but rather a coach. Sean Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints to 152 wins and a...
