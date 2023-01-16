ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior Robotics teams continue to dominate at regional competitions

Rice Lake Chronotype
The Rice Lake Warriors Robotics Club teams continued their successes in the 2022-23 competition season with a strong performance at the SMC Western Wisconsin VRC MS/HS Tournament held in Somerset on Jan. 14.

This year’s VRC game is titled Spin-Up. It is a competition where robots must collect foam Frisbees and fire them into Frisbee golf style goals for points. Robot teams perform tasks both autonomously as well as through driver controlled programming during a set of morning qualification rounds where they are ranked to develop seeding for later afternoon rounds. Five of the six tournament awards went to Rice Lake teams.

Team Sojourner formed by Rice Lake High School students Brendyn Otradovec and Addie Leaf finished in second place after an amazing come-from-behind tournament run where they persevered through early round losses to make it to the championship match.

Robotics advisor Steve Adams noted, “They had some early issues with their robot, but I am so proud of how they continued to work throughout the day to make it into the championship round.”

Team Ingenuity, formed by Rice Lake High School students Keagan Weinstock, Adam Roethel and Brett Kucko, received two awards at the competition. Not only did they win the Skills Challenge at the event and are currently ranked as the 10th best robot in the state, but they also earned the Excellence Award for being a top all-around robot both in design and performance.

Advisor Jeremy Peterson commented, “I continue to be impressed with the improvements they are making to their robot and their continued ability to be successful.”

Team Curiosity, formed by Rice Lake High School students Dylan Dirkes, Sydney Organ, Ayla Zuzek and Riki Pimentel, earned the prestigious Judges Award for the quality of their documentation and personal interview.

Team Voyager, formed by students Gavin Curtis and Nathan Vander Zanden, earned the Design Award for creating the most effective and efficient robot at the tournament.

Both robotics advisors Adams and Peterson added that they are “so grateful for the support of the parents and the financial generosity of McCain Foods. We could not have this participation and success without all of the support!”

The competition season continues in Wausau and Whitehall, where the teams will look to improve on their designs and programming skills.

Rice Lake, WI
