therealdeal.com
EastGroup plans Round Rock warehouse amid local pushback
EastGroup Properties threw billions into Texas’ industrial real estate pipeline in 2022. Now, the Mississippi-based firm has filed plans to develop a $10 million project called 350 Texas Industrial, the Austin Business Journal reported. The near 128,700-square-foot warehouse spec complex is planned to go up in Round Rock, a suburb of Austin, costing about $78 per square foot. The two-building project would sit on about 9 acres at 350 Texas Avenue.
Down by the river: How Rainey Street became Austin’s fastest-growing neighborhood
A rusty Ford van sat parked on the front lawn of 701 River Street like a junkyard dog. The fading, overgrown bungalow showed more signs of decay than life, but in December, it hit the market asking $10 million. That may sound ridiculous, but given its location in the middle of the Rainey Street historic district, the home — or rather, the dirt beneath it — might actually be worth it.
JPMorgan pays $138M for California retail portfolio
J.P. Morgan Chase has acquired a 22-property California portfolio that it previously leased from MetLife, The Real Deal has learned. The package, which totals 252,000 square feet, changed hands in a $138 million deal, according to a source with knowledge of the transaction. The portfolio includes 12 retail bank location properties in Southern California and 10 in Northern California.
Report finds impact of SB 9 “has been limited”
It was the state law that was supposed to end single-family zoning and remake California’s housing industry. But one year after the implementation of SB 9, the signature state housing law that allows homeowners to split their lots and build duplexes, “the impact … has been limited,” according to a report published Wednesday by the Terner Center, the UC Berkeley housing policy research group.
Fairfield Properties penalized for withholding security deposits
New York State Attorney General Letitia James made Long Island’s largest apartment owner feel a bit smaller. James’ office recovered more than $422,000 from Fairfield Properties, which was illegally withholding partial or full security deposits from former tenants. Authorities said Fairfield is required to return those security deposits to tenants, as well as interest.
As rent-relief portal closes, shafted landlords consider suing state
New York will finally shutter its emergency rental assistance program Friday night, closing a loophole that allowed nonpaying tenants to delay eviction just by applying for a relief fund that’s been mostly dried up for more than a year. The state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which administers...
Expired 421a deadline jeopardizes 33K housing units
Developers who met initial requirements to qualify for a now-expired property tax break are calling it quits on at least 32,000 units of housing, saying they cannot hope to meet the next key deadline. That’s according to a survey by the Real Estate Board of New York. In December, the...
Evictions down 78% from pre-Covid levels
A predicted wave of evictions didn’t happen last year as New York landlords remained on the short end of the policy stick, new figures show. Evictions in the 12 months after a statewide moratorium expired last January totaled just 4,400, Crain’s reported. That was down 78 percent from pre-pandemic levels.
