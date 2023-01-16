A rusty Ford van sat parked on the front lawn of 701 River Street like a junkyard dog. The fading, overgrown bungalow showed more signs of decay than life, but in December, it hit the market asking $10 million. That may sound ridiculous, but given its location in the middle of the Rainey Street historic district, the home — or rather, the dirt beneath it — might actually be worth it.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO