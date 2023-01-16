The longest-serving county public health director in the state has retired after serving for nearly four decades. Kent Tarro officially retired after 39 1/2 years of service for Macoupin County after starting when the health department was established in 1983. Tarro began working as an assistant administrator at the Macoupin County Public Health Department in 1983 and took over the director’s position in 1990.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO