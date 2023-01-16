Read full article on original website
Death of Janet F. Brown
Janet F. Brown, 81 of Gillespie, died at her residence on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 12:49 p.m. She was born on November 9, 1941, in Brighton to Lester Brown and Wilmeth Carr Brown. She was a retired clerk for Walmart. Janet enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids....
Death of Kenneth Charles Kay
Kenneth Charles Kay, 87 of Benld, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born in 1935 in Racine, WI to Elwood and Mary (Trione) Kay. He grew up in East St. Louis, IL until his family moved to Hollywood Heights, IL. Kenneth graduated from Collinsville High...
Death of Gail Hainaut
Gail Hainaut, 66 of Granite City, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on April 10, 1956, in Litchfield, the daughter of the late Calvin Hainaut and the late Clara (Senaldi) Mansholt. Gail was employed as a utility technician at...
Death of Thomas Neil Pollock Sr.
Thomas Neil Pollock Sr., 71 of Litchfield, passed away at his residence at 10:33 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born on January 2, 1952, in Port Angeles, WA, a son of Donald Stanley and Grace Marion (Hogg) Pollock. Mr. Pollock proudly served his country in the United...
Tarro retires from county after 39 years
The longest-serving county public health director in the state has retired after serving for nearly four decades. Kent Tarro officially retired after 39 1/2 years of service for Macoupin County after starting when the health department was established in 1983. Tarro began working as an assistant administrator at the Macoupin County Public Health Department in 1983 and took over the director’s position in 1990.
Gillespie voters to consider IMRF issue in April
Meeting special session Tuesday night, Gillespie City Council members voted unanimously to approve a resolution placing a tax referendum for Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund on the April 4 consolidated election ballot. Mayor Pro Tem Dona Rauzi, presiding over the meeting in the absence of Mayor John Hicks, said the special...
