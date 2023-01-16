Read full article on original website
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Burrow, Bengals confident despite being underdogs against Bills
The Bengals are coming into Orchard Park with confidence. Joe Burrow and his team have won their last eight games. Burrow is in the conversation for league MVP. A year ago, Cincinnati went into Tennessee and Kansas City and won and went to the Super Bowl. Sunday, the Bengals will...
Titans plan to hire Commanders' Chris Harris to defensive staff
The Tennessee Titans reportedly plan to make an addition to their defensive staff with the hiring of Washington Commanders defensive backs coach, Chris Harris. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Titans plan to hire Harris as their defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. However, that appears contingent...
Sabres fans celebrate Ryan Miller in jersey retirement ceremony
BUFFALO, N.Y. – As fans always said, it’s Miller time. Thousands showed up to celebrate former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller Thursday night, as his name and number were given a spot in the rafters inside KeyBank Center Arena. Miller’s accolades include the Vezina Trophy, the President’s Cup and...
Bills to play home game in London next season
One of the Bills' nine home games during the 2023 NFL season will be played in London, the team announced Thursday morning. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which the Bills said is one of the "primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026."
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills prepare to defend 'Joe Cool'
The Bills have a lot of work to do this weekend if they want to reach the AFC Championship Game. They'll need to outlast the Cincinnati Bengals for 60 minutes, and maybe more, on Sunday. The Bills have won seven consecutive game, while the Bengals have won eight in a...
