Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
13 WHAM

Burrow, Bengals confident despite being underdogs against Bills

The Bengals are coming into Orchard Park with confidence. Joe Burrow and his team have won their last eight games. Burrow is in the conversation for league MVP. A year ago, Cincinnati went into Tennessee and Kansas City and won and went to the Super Bowl. Sunday, the Bengals will...
CINCINNATI, OH
13 WHAM

Sabres fans celebrate Ryan Miller in jersey retirement ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. – As fans always said, it’s Miller time. Thousands showed up to celebrate former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller Thursday night, as his name and number were given a spot in the rafters inside KeyBank Center Arena. Miller’s accolades include the Vezina Trophy, the President’s Cup and...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Bills to play home game in London next season

One of the Bills' nine home games during the 2023 NFL season will be played in London, the team announced Thursday morning. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which the Bills said is one of the "primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026."
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning

Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
13 WHAM

Bills prepare to defend 'Joe Cool'

The Bills have a lot of work to do this weekend if they want to reach the AFC Championship Game. They'll need to outlast the Cincinnati Bengals for 60 minutes, and maybe more, on Sunday. The Bills have won seven consecutive game, while the Bengals have won eight in a...
CINCINNATI, OH

