There are three free public Montessori programs in the state and all of them are located at Tulsa Public Schools. When you peek into a classroom of four and five-year-olds at a Montessori school like Eugene Field, you will see kids moving around, exploring, and engaging in whatever grabs their attention. This is the type of learning environment Matthew Presley wants for his son, Elliott.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO