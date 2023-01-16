Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Related
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Holding Enrollment Expo Saturday
Tulsa Public Schools are inviting the community Saturday to learn more about the district's support services and resources. The event will take place at Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have around 25 community resource partners on site to learn more about. The next...
News On 6
University Of Tulsa Receives $250K Grant To Support Student Entrepreneurs
The University of Tulsa is getting $250,000 grant to build a space for young entrepreneurs. The money will pay for a coffee lounge where students can sell products they created. "Students from the college of arts and science will display rotating art and computer science students will develop an app...
News On 6
Montessori Program At Eugene Field Elementary Expands
There are three free public Montessori programs in the state and all of them are located at Tulsa Public Schools. When you peek into a classroom of four and five-year-olds at a Montessori school like Eugene Field, you will see kids moving around, exploring, and engaging in whatever grabs their attention. This is the type of learning environment Matthew Presley wants for his son, Elliott.
News On 6
Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore
Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
News On 6
Tulsa Zoo Announces Name Of Newest Baby Siamang
The Tulsa Zoo's newest male siamang now has a name, and workers are happy to introduce Pandai (pan'-dye). Pandai means 'clever' in the Malay language. He was born back in August and is now starting to explore his surroundings away from his mother, Pandai is the 16th siamang born at the Tulsa Zoo.
News On 6
Cedar Ridge Country Club Prepares For LIV Golf Event
Preparations are underway for the LIV Golf event happening in Broken Arrow this May. The league just announced it’s broadcasting the tour on the CW. The Cedar Ridge Country Club is getting ready for thousands of fans. On a blustery January day, a few brave golfers teed off and sent their golf balls flying to the Cedar Ridge greens.
News On 6
Tulsa Athletes Preparing For PDGA Junior Disc Golf Championships
A growing sport is getting ready to host a championship in Green Country. Next summer, the PDGA Junior World Disc Golf Championships will come to Tulsa. Tulsa is one of the top cities in the country for the sport of disc golf, which is why it was chosen as the event destination.
News On 6
Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party
Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
News On 6
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
News On 6
Ty's Hamburgers Owner Looking For Buyer, Says Restaurant Will Stay Open
A midtown Tulsa burger joint that’s been around for more than 40 years is now up for sale. The owner wants her loyal customers to know the restaurant is not closing and she will only sell to someone who will carry on its legacy. Kristina Cushenberry and her family...
News On 6
Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman
Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
News On 6
OSBI: Man Facing Charges In Connection To Disappearance Of Bartlesville Man
A man who is already in prison has been charged with murdering a Bartlesville man, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI says Brock Thompson was the last person seen with the victim, Devin Viles last July. In September, investigators found human remains in pasture in Nowata County....
News On 6
Rider Injured, Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A horse and its rider were hit by a car in Tulsa on Thursday evening, according to police. The horse died at the scene and the rider is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Police said a car going westbound on 11th Street from 145th E. Avenue struck...
News On 6
WB Drivers On The BA Expressway Facing Major Backups
Drivers traveling westbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway are facing delays on Thursday morning after a semi truck spilled a load of lumber along the roadway. The accident happened in the construction zone near East 15th Street and is causing backups all the way to East 21st Street. Currently, it...
Comments / 0