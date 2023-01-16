Read full article on original website
Mizuno S23 wedges: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Mizuno’s latest wedge offering is forged from mild 1025 carbon steel and features a back-cavity area designed to move the center of gravity more toward the center of the face. Doing so not only creates a more pleasing sensation at impact but can enhance spin as well as mitigating ball speed loss on shots hit off the toe.
Former Ryder Cup captains disagree over ... organizing their golf bags?
Golfers love debates. No, not just about professional golf’s existential crisis with the emergence of a controversial upstart tour. Sometimes it’s more innocent questions that stir the masses: Should you be able to move your ball out of a divot? What is the greatest feeling in golf? Is music acceptable on the course?
Mizuno ST-Z 230 fairway woods, hybrids: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The new Mizuno ST-Z 230 fairway woods and hybrids build on the ST-230 driver technology for more ball speed and lower spin. The distance-enhancing formula is driven by a cut-through opening in the front of the sole filled with a thermoplastic urethane polymer that houses a steel weight.
TaylorMade Spider GT Max, GTx putters: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: TaylorMade expands its Spider lineup to include a new high-stability mallet, the GTx, and the GT Max, an oversize mallet with adjustable weights on its parallel arms that change the center of gravity’s distance from the face to make it feel, swing and perform like multiple putters in one.
Beware this killer 'jackknife' golf swing mistake that can give you the shanks
The problem with coming over the top is that for so many golfers, it feels so natural. When the ball's down below you, it makes sense in theory to send the club towards it on the most direct route — as if you were swinging an axe — especially when your eyes are tricked into thinking you're aiming more to the right than you actually are.
Paige Spiranac Announces ‘OnlyPaige’ Subscription Platform With Sizzling Photo
The former pro golfer will offer exclusive content to paid subscribers.
Are you bad at reading putts? Jordan Spieth's coach has some great advice
The image is one we've seen time and time and time again. A player, on the green, crouches down behind his ball and reads the putt. Once they settle on how they think the ball is going to break, they step into their putt. But for most golfers, the story...
Love hitting balls on the range? Watch out for this common golf injury
Of all the areas of the body where golfers are most susceptible to injury, two that are often overlooked are your wrists. Whether you realize it or not, every time you swing, you're putting a lot of stress on the tiny bones at the base of your hands. And it's not just the collisions between club and turf or club and mat that are felt at these joints. It's also the change of direction at the top of the swing and the eventual stopping of the swing that can cause damage.
Brooke Henderson officially signs with TaylorMade, makes gains on distance lost from rule change
ORLANDO — Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda warmed up side-by-side on the range Tuesday afternoon at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions sporting their new, red TaylorMade bags. Korda’s official announcement dropped on Monday, and Henderson’s followed on Wednesday. Canada’s all-time winningest player became the first to elevate from a TaylorMade ball deal to a full bag.
You won't believe how much these Tiger Woods cards are going for
Another year and another piece of Tiger Woods memorabilia is on track to fetch an enormous sum at auction. Yet, this time the collectible isn’t a ball or club that played a pivotal role in one of his historic moments. Instead, Golden Age Auctions is listing what they say are the “best of the best” Tiger golf cards.
Lucas Glover's nightmare-fuel putting stroke yip, explained
It's sort of amazing that all of us are utterly in love with a game that is so incredibly, unreasonably difficult. The PGA Tour is full of the best players in the world, and yet every now and again, they still hit the occasional shank, or top, or yip the odd putt.
Superstroke Zenergy putter grip took three years and over 450 pros to make
Superstroke’s first new putter grip project in more than three years wasn’t just about shape enhancements or color patterns or even durability. It was all about that, yes, but at its core, the new Zenergy grip platform was a search for how to instill confidence through feel. The...
Check out this New Zealand driving range with an island green and a $10,000(!) hole-in-one prize
New Zealand is a beautiful place to visit (so I hear from my parents), but if you're traveling from the U.S. it's going to take a loooong time to get there. And it's going to cost you a pretty penny. But what if I told you there was a potential way to pay for your journey there? And all you have to do is go to a driving range.
The only thing more impressive than Sam Burns making nine putts in a row is how close they all were
Sam Burns has developed a reputation as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour during his young career—and for good reason. The 26-year-old has finished in the top 10 in strokes gained putting in each of the past seasons, a big reason why he's piled up four wins in that span. So seeing him get hot on the greens is nothing new, but what happened on Thursday was still pretty darn impressive.
Augusta National, Bandon Dunes (!) and Tara Iti (!!) highlight A+ course list in new EA Sports PGA Tour video game
Augusta National returning to the video game world is not new news, though that doesn't make it any less exciting. However, it's the other new courses in the soon-to-be released EA Sports PGA Tour video game that are sure to excite gamers even more, if that's possible. Among the highlights...
