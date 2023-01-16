Read full article on original website
Death of Janet F. Brown
Janet F. Brown, 81 of Gillespie, died at her residence on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 12:49 p.m. She was born on November 9, 1941, in Brighton to Lester Brown and Wilmeth Carr Brown. She was a retired clerk for Walmart. Janet enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids....
Death of Andrew (Andy) C. Schroeder
Andrew (Andy) C. Schroeder, 99 of Carlinville, passed away on January 15, 2023, at Carlinville Area Hospital. Andy was born on August 29, 1923, in Carlinville, the third child (only son) of Andrew J. Schroeder and Mary Anna Schmidt Schroeder. He attended the Carlinville schools and graduated from Carlinville High...
Death of Kenneth Charles Kay
Kenneth Charles Kay, 87 of Benld, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born in 1935 in Racine, WI to Elwood and Mary (Trione) Kay. He grew up in East St. Louis, IL until his family moved to Hollywood Heights, IL. Kenneth graduated from Collinsville High...
Tarro retires from county after 39 years
The longest-serving county public health director in the state has retired after serving for nearly four decades. Kent Tarro officially retired after 39 1/2 years of service for Macoupin County after starting when the health department was established in 1983. Tarro began working as an assistant administrator at the Macoupin County Public Health Department in 1983 and took over the director’s position in 1990.
Gillespie voters to consider IMRF issue in April
Meeting special session Tuesday night, Gillespie City Council members voted unanimously to approve a resolution placing a tax referendum for Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund on the April 4 consolidated election ballot. Mayor Pro Tem Dona Rauzi, presiding over the meeting in the absence of Mayor John Hicks, said the special...
Benld Council approves jetter truck repairs, votes to cap unused water line
During a brief regular meeting Monday night, the Benld City Council approved up to $4,000 in repair to the city’s jetter truck and voted to cap an unused water line at Clark Street. Council members also voted to approve the installation of insulation at the city maintenance shed and voted to transition the city’s financial accounts to United Community Bank.
