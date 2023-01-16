Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
doorcountydailynews.com
Phone familiarity leads to overall call drop in Kewaunee County
You are getting better at using your phone, and the proof is in the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department Communications Center numbers. According to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski, its communication center responded to 8,220 calls in 2022, less than the approximately 9,000 calls it received in 2021. The biggest drop came from 911 hang-ups which dropped nearly 400 year-over-year. Joski credits the change with people becoming better educated about how their phones work and the apps that they use. He adds that the better technology may have caused the number of calls they received for things like traffic offenses, welfare checks, and citizens. Joski believes people feel more comfortable safely calling the police when issues arise.
WBAY Green Bay
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
doorcountydailynews.com
87th annual Lumberjack Dinner Wednesday
You can enjoy a traditional meal and community event with over 80 years of history in Sturgeon Bay this coming week. The United Methodist Church Men’s Club is hosting the Lumberjack Dinner on Wednesday, January 25th, with dine-in seating for the first time in three years. Event co-chair and Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward says the tradition dates back to accommodating the crews on furlough that worked on Great Lakes freighters docked in Sturgeon Bay during the winter.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
Locations north of Milwaukee will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night with 2-5" of snow possible.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
doorcountydailynews.com
Snowstorm predicted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning
No advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued yet, but the National Weather Service wants you to be on the lookout for the next winter storm occurring later this week. Current models from the National Weather Service show Door and Kewaunee counties as highly likely for at least four inches of snow during the early morning hours of Thursday. The snow would likely begin at around midnight and continue until at least noon on Thursday. The area has approximately a 50/50 chance of getting six inches or more of snow, with it more likely occurring in Door County’s northern tip and less likely along the lakeshore in Kewaunee County. If the winter storm hits the area, it would be the most snow received since Carlsville and Washington Island received approximately nine inches of snow before Christmas.
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army team up for free coats
If you or someone you know needs help bundling up this winter, the Boys and Girls Club of Door County and the Salvation Army can help you next week. The two organizations are teaming up to offer free coats, gloves, and hats while supplies last to community members in need on January 23rd and 24th. A limited supply of snow pants and snow boots may also be available. Those interested can pick up the needed items in the Boys and Girls Club of Door County lobby near the alley entrance off of Nebraska Street between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco battles for NEC wrestling crown
The North Eastern Conference crown is on the line Friday night when the Luxemburg-Casco wrestling joins the other member institutions in Appleton. The top three teams from each division will wrestle across divisions to determine the conference dual champion. Luxemburg-Casco could wrestle against Freedom, Wrightstown, Waupaca, or Clintonville during the evening. The bottom two teams from each division will also wrestle two duals.
wearegreenbay.com
Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man
(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 15, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday January 15, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
doorcountydailynews.com
Stephen A. Gerdmann
Stephen A. Gerdmann, 80, of Sturgeon Bay, beloved son of Alfred and Alma Gerdmann passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay. Stephen was their first born son and his surviving siblings are Nancy (William) Antink, Anthony (Lynn) Gerdmann, Lancing (Swanee) Gerdmann, and Nathan. He was the proud father of Timothy (Stacey) Gerdmann of Savannah, Georgia and Mitchell Gerdmann of Sturgeon Bay. Stephen married Chalonne F. (Dix) Tauschek on October 30, 1979 in Nevada. Her two children also survive, Patrick (Debi) Tauschek and Michelle (Tauschek) Gier. Together Stephen and Chalonne had nine grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon), Rebecca, Benjamin, Alex, Jacqueline, Nicholas, Brett, Marcus, Mikel and three adorable great grandchildren, Lucas and Caroline and Josephine Gerdmann.
doorcountydailynews.com
Phoenix men stumble, women face tall task against Youngstown State
The Green Bay Phoenix basketball programs continue their Horizon League schedule with three more games this weekend. After keeping it close in the first half, the Phoenix men were outscored 49-38 in the game's second stanza in an 86-70 loss to Youngstown State Thursday night. A 20-0 run by the Penguins put the game out of reach early in the second half before the Phoenix had their extended run to make the game closer than it seemed. Brock Heffner had his best night in a Phoenix uniform, leading the team with 24 points. Garren Davis added 17 points, and Clarence Cummings chipped in 14 points in the loss. The team's final appearance at the Resch Center will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday when they welcome Robert Morris.
doorcountydailynews.com
Gibraltar boys outlasts Algoma on U 102.1
In a seesaw battle between two Packerland Conference rivals, it was Gibraltar that delivered the final blow in a 58-53 victory Friday night at Algoma. The Vikings took an early lead with Jake Schar pacing the offense with turnaround jumpers inside the arc and threes in transition to help the team build a 10 point lead. It was then the Wolves' Kaden Vardon's turn to take the reins of the game offensively. He scored 11 of his team-high 11 points in the first half to help the Wolves get back into the game. Coupled with a press defense and a timely three by Cody Kirchman, the Wolves turned the deficit into a one-point halftime advantage.
