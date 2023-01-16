Read full article on original website
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Ravens want to interview division rival's WR coach for OC vacancy
The Ravens’ search for a new offensive coordinator has led them to a division foe. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Ravens have requested permission to interview Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea for their OC vacancy. O’Shea spent time with the Chiefs and Vikings before a...
Arizona Cardinals request HC interview with Dan Quinn
Dan Quinn continues to prepare for tomorrow’s showdown against the 49ers, but the Cowboys defensive coordinator is becoming one of the most popular names in the head coaching carousel. The latest addition to the list of potential Quinn suitors is the Cardinals. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports (via Twitter) that the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Quinn for their head coaching vacancy. Per Pelissero, an interview hasn’t been scheduled.
Report: Teams expect Lamar Jackson to be available for trade
Following a prolonged injury absence (and a curious no-show during Baltimore’s playoff loss), many have questioned if Lamar Jackson has played his final snap for the Ravens. Many NFL GMs are asking the same question, and some executives have surmised that the quarterback is indeed available. “Rival teams perceive...
Bears request interviews with Commanders’ Chris Harris, Packers’ Jerry Gray
The Bears requested interviews yesterday with two names that have been brought up in defensive coordinator searches recently. They requested permission to interview Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris for an unspecified position on the defensive staff, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS similarly reported that Chicago requested permission to interview Packers defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Jerry Gray for an “as-yet-undefined” role on the defensive staff.
Detroit Lions' Dave Sears lands role as Arizona Cardinals assistant GM
The Detroit Lions are losing a key member of their front office. Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears is leaving the organization to become assistant general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, a source told the Free Press. NFL Network first reported the news. Sears joined the Lions in 2007 and served a variety...
Saints seeking two first-round picks for Sean Payton?
In the aftermath of the “Tuck Rule” game 21 years ago, the Buccaneers sent the Raiders a monster haul for Jon Gruden. Oakland collected two first-round picks, two second-rounders and $8M in cash from Tampa Bay. Although the Bucs went on to win Super Bowl XXXVII a year later, their draft capital took a major hit when they replaced Tony Dungy with Gruden.
Colts conduct HC interview with Packers' Rich Bisaccia
The 62-year-old has a thorough background as an NFL assistant, having served on five different pro staffs. In each case, he worked primarily on special teams, establishing himself as one of the league’s most well-respected third phase coaches. He expanded his duties on a temporary basis last season, however.
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman won’t ratify contract
Ed Reed will not become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman after all. The Hall of Fame safety announced Saturday
Cardinals reportedly request HC interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn
Day by day, the Cardinals continue to add names to their head-coaching search. The latest candidate is Aaron Glenn, with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reporting that the Cardinals have requested permission to interview the Lions defensive coordinator for their head-coaching vacancy. It was only a few months ago that...
Rams’ Zac Robinson becoming OC candidate for Chargers, Ravens
After parting ways with offensive coordinators Joe Lombardi and Greg Roman, the Chargers and Ravens are both searching for new play callers to lead their young quarterbacks next season. Both teams took a step towards filling their empty roles today, requesting an interview with Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Ravens, OC Greg Roman to part ways after four seasons
Greg Roman‘s time as the Ravens offensive coordinator will end after four seasons. Roman is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, the team announced. A veteran OC, Roman had been with the Ravens since 2017. The team promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2019, coinciding with Lamar Jackson‘s first season as the team’s full-time starting quarterback. Thursday’s news comes not long after John Harbaugh said he was confident in his staff and did not expect any changes.
Report: Bucs players believe Tom Brady won't be back in Tampa Bay next season
It remains to be seen where (or if) Tom Brady will play in 2023. However, several Buccaneers players believe the quarterback definitely won’t be back in Tampa Bay. Speaking to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bucs players said their “final interactions” with Brady this season led them to believe that the signal-caller won’t be back in Tampa next year.
Steelers reportedly expected to retain OC Matt Canada
Although Matt Canada‘s Steelers OC stay has not produced a turnaround on offense, the Steelers continue to support him. It does not look like the team plans to move on. The Steelers are expected to retain Canada, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Should this course of action commence, the increasingly unpopular play-caller will be going into his third season in this role. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted earlier this week that momentum did not appear to exist for a Steelers change here.
Report: Texans, Broncos remain in play for Sean Payton following interviews
Sean Payton has gone through with two of his scheduled interviews, meeting with the Texans on Monday and the Broncos on Tuesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, both teams remain in play for the costly coaching candidate. The Broncos may still be in the lead, though Payton has not committed to...
Chiefs fans lined up to tailgate 19 hours before divisional round game kickoff
A recent study ranked the Kansas City Chiefs with the best tailgate experience in the NFL. While their methodology included things like food reviews and average ticket cost, we can say with complete certainty that the thing that separates the Chiefs Kingdom’s tailgates from the rest is commitment. Ahead...
Seahawks sign K Jason Myers to extension
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweets that it’s a four-year extension worth $21.1MM. The deal can max out at $22.6MM based on incentives. Myers was set to hit free agency in March but will now be sticking with the Seahawks through the 2026 campaign. In terms of total value, the $21.1MM contract will trail only Younghoe Koo ($24.25MM), Justin Tucker ($24MM), and Jason Sanders ($22MM) at the position, while the $5.25MM average annual value is second to Tucker ($6MM).
Report: Browns OL coach signs extension, will not speak with Jets for OC role
With Brian Callahan on the HC radar for a second straight year, his father re-emerged in the OC mix. The Jets requested an interview with Bill Callahan, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets, but the elder Callahan made other plans. The Browns offensive line coach for the past three seasons, Bill...
DeAndre Hopkins, Jalen Ramsey expected to be traded this offseason?
Coming off disappointing seasons, the Cardinals and Rams may be looking to make high-profile cost cuts. DeAndre Hopkins and Jalen Ramsey may well be available in trades, with the Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora noting deals involving the two former All-Pros will come down to “when” and they are moved and not “if.”
