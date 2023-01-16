Read full article on original website
Doctors struggle with unrealistic expectations and lack of self-care, leading to a lack of mercy towards colleagues
“Mercy and consideration for the other man, but none for yourself, upon whom you have to keep an incessant watch.”. – Sir William Osler, MD. Ironic, isn’t it? The physician is expected to go above and beyond, superhuman even, held to an unrealistic standard above most others, and yet, is their own worst critic. (Or was until social media, but that is another writing for another day.)
The link between thoughts and emotions: How to change your feelings by changing your thinking
Your emotions result from the way you think about things. Before you can experience (feel) any event, you must process it with your mind and give it meaning (thought). You must understand what is happening to you before you can feel it. Every time you feel sad or have intense negative emotions about something, try to identify the corresponding negative thought that you probably had just prior. By learning to restructure these thoughts, you can change your emotions. It’s likely that you’re skeptical of all this because negative thinking has become such a part of your life that it has become automatic. This is referred to as automatic thoughts by Dr. David Burns in his book Feeling Good.
Finding strength in adversity: lessons from a health care worker [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. When disaster strikes, it can change our perspectives and priorities in life. In this episode, we speak with Linda Munroe, a nurse practitioner who shares her experiences and insights on the challenges and rewards of being a health care worker. She discusses the impact of natural disasters on her community and the lessons she has learned from them. She also talks about the importance of faith, hope, and love in overcoming adversity and supporting others. Tune in to learn more about the resilience of the human spirit and the power of compassion in times of crisis.
