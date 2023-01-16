ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC WR Jordan Addison declares for 2023 NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
5 days ago
 5 days ago
One of the best pass-catchers in college football is making the early jump to the next level.

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison is leaving school early to enter the 2023 NFL draft, making his announcement via social media just before Monday’s deadline.

Before transferring to the Trojans, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in the country as a member of the Pitt Panthers.

He’ll now head to the pros as one of the top prospects at his position in this year’s draft class, and a lock to come off the board in the first round.

