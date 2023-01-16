ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel

The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start.  According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water.  "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy