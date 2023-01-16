Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Chiefs have no surprise inactive players vs. Jaguars for AFC Divisional Round game
The Chiefs’ list of inactives doesn’t carries no surprises for Saturday’s playoff game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel
The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water. "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on ...
Light snow expected throughout Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game
When the NBC’s pregame broadcast began for a Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the snow was already falling. That’s not expected to end any time soon. Light flurries of snow are in the forecast in Kansas City, Mo. until the...
Comments / 0