Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County Board approves fingerprint device
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Board approved the purchase of a digital fingerprint machine for $25,000 at its meeting Tuesday. Commissioners said $5,000 of the costs could be donated through grant funds awarded to Falls City Public Schools by Communities for Kids. The digital finger print machine will assist...
News Channel Nebraska
Panel selects Cole for Otoe County Board
NEBRASKA CITY – A panel of county officials selected Charles Cole of Otoe to fill a vacant seat on the Otoe County Board left by the resignation of Jim Thurman. Cole, Chad Neubauer and Dan Giittinger applied for the position, which was decided by a panel of the Otoe County clerk, county treasurer and county attorney.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice man taken for treatment, from accident near Clatonia
BEATRICE – An accident reportedly happening last Friday injured a 19-year-old man…with the vehicle involved catching fire. Gage County law officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover of a 2015 Chrysler sedan that had been southbound on Southwest 42nd Road….southeast of Clatonia. Authorities say the driver was 19-year-old Alexander Glynn of Beatrice. He apparently lost control of the car, which went into the east ditch and started to roll, coming to rest on its wheels.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck driver killed in northeast Kansas accident
BEATRICE – The driver of a semitrailer truck was killed when his vehicle went off a road in northeast Kansas. The victim, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, was 24-year-old Cody Thomas Carson, of Muscotah, Kansas. The KHP says Carson’s 2017 Freightliner truck was traveling west on 330th Road...
Comments / 0