Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It went down to the wire, but one of the nation’s top passers is officially making the jump to the next level.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is leaving school early to enter the 2023 NFL draft, making his announcement via social media just ahead of Monday’s deadline for underclassmen to declare.

A two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, Stroud put up huge numbers for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons, leading them to the College Football Playoff this past year. Stroud’s incredible performance in the CFP semifinal nearly knocked off eventual national champion Georgia, and no doubt impressed NFL decision-makers.

One of this year’s top quarterback prospects, Stroud should easily be a top-10 pick as one of the first signal-callers off the board.

