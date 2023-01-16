ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Report: Ex-Miami QB Garcia joining Missouri

Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring to Missouri, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Garcia, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is expected to enroll later this week, Thamel adds. He entered the portal earlier this week after two seasons at Miami. The ex-Hurricanes signal-caller threw for 803 yards...
COLUMBIA, MO
theScore

Vikings GM expects Cousins back, discussed contract with Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday he anticipates Kirk Cousins returning as the team's quarterback in 2023 and that he's had an "initial dialogue" with Justin Jefferson's agent on an extension. "It's our expectation that he'll be our quarterback," Adofo-Mensah said, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "I can't...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Chargers GM never considered firing Staley: 'He's got our full support'

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Thursday that he never considered firing head coach Brandon Staley despite the team's epic playoff collapse in the wild-card round, according to Ava Brand of ABC7. "The front office's belief in Brandon hasn't changed," Telesco said. "He's got our belief, our players...
LOS ANGELES, CA

