New Rochelle, NY

Jack and Jill of American volunteers make meals for New Rochelle families to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Westchester Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. worked hard on Monday to help give back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Hackley School to cook and prepare balanced meals to donate to those in need.

The meals will feed about 170 families at the Hope Community Center in New Rochelle Tuesday night.

"Martin Luther King taught that the world can't move forward if some people are lagging behind…it's important to give back,” says Isaiah Ndzibah, of Jack and Jill of America Inc.

